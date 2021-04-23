Today we’re looking at the recently announced Evercade VS — a new console version of the handheld Evercade machine that debuted last year. It provides a sort of nostalgic approach to retro gaming, with proprietary cartridges as opposed to those emulator consoles in which you stick an SD card. The Evercade VS console version plays (almost) all of the same Evercade titles, but adds in some new capabilities like multiplayer action and a dual cartridge slot. Head below for a closer look and more details on the new Evercade VS.

New Evercade VS home gaming console

UK-based Blaze Entertainment has decided it’s time for a more traditional home console-like approach for its Evercade gaming platform. The original handheld Evercade seemed to go over quite well with folks that get a kick out of those clamshell cartage cases, and it looks like the Evercade VS brings all of that and then some to the table, outside of the portability, of course.

The new Evercade VS sports a 1.5Ghz quad-core CPU with 512MB of DRAM and a 1080p HDMI-ready output for the big screen. Alongside built-in Wi-Fi for updates, future feature rollouts, and resuming your game progress on the handheld Evercade, it can play all of the same Evercade cartridges you already own (other than the two Europe-exclusive Namco Museum collections).

As of right now, Evercade has released over 240 titles spanning 20 different cartridge collections. The new Evercade VS can house two cartridges at once and boasts an interface that can display up to 40 at any given time. Games include everything from classic arcade games to newer indie titles you’ll find on consoles and mobile, and much more. You can browse through them right here.

The VS will also support up to four players with Evercade Game Controllers or other USB models:

The Evercade Family is ready for home gaming with multiple games already available with two player support and more coming. The new console will allow the use of any USB controllers, including wireless dongles. You can even use the Evercade Handheld console as a controller with a special Red USB Cable (Sold Separately).

The new Evercade VS is now up for pre-order at $100.

9to5Toys’ Take

The Evercade platform is an interesting setup. While the game library will always be limited to whatever the company can license into its proprietary cartridge format, it is quite extensive and will more than likely get even better with the release of the new home console version. It’s hard to say exactly when they will begin shipping, but you can lock in a pre-order without dropping your credit card info in right now.

Image: Engadget

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!