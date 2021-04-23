FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Evercade’s new retro-style VS home console with dual cartridge slots now supports multi-player

-
Apps GamesNewsBlazeEvercade

Today we’re looking at the recently announced Evercade VS — a new console version of the handheld Evercade machine that debuted last year. It provides a sort of nostalgic approach to retro gaming, with proprietary cartridges as opposed to those emulator consoles in which you stick an SD card. The Evercade VS console version plays (almost) all of the same Evercade titles, but adds in some new capabilities like multiplayer action and a dual cartridge slot. Head below for a closer look and more details on the new Evercade VS. 

New Evercade VS home gaming console

UK-based Blaze Entertainment has decided it’s time for a more traditional home console-like approach for its Evercade gaming platform. The original handheld Evercade seemed to go over quite well with folks that get a kick out of those clamshell cartage cases, and it looks like the Evercade VS brings all of that and then some to the table, outside of the portability, of course. 

The new Evercade VS sports a 1.5Ghz quad-core CPU with 512MB of DRAM and a 1080p HDMI-ready output for the big screen. Alongside built-in Wi-Fi for updates, future feature rollouts, and resuming your game progress on the handheld Evercade, it can play all of the same Evercade cartridges you already own (other than the two Europe-exclusive Namco Museum collections). 

As of right now, Evercade has released over 240 titles spanning 20 different cartridge collections. The new Evercade VS can house two cartridges at once and boasts an interface that can display up to 40 at any given time. Games include everything from classic arcade games to newer indie titles you’ll find on consoles and mobile, and much more. You can browse through them right here

The VS will also support up to four players with Evercade Game Controllers or other USB models:

The Evercade Family is ready for home gaming with multiple games already available with two player support and more coming. The new console will allow the use of any USB controllers, including wireless dongles. You can even use the Evercade Handheld console as a controller with a special Red USB Cable (Sold Separately).

The new Evercade VS is now up for pre-order at $100

9to5Toys’ Take

The Evercade platform is an interesting setup. While the game library will always be limited to whatever the company can license into its proprietary cartridge format, it is quite extensive and will more than likely get even better with the release of the new home console version. It’s hard to say exactly when they will begin shipping, but you can lock in a pre-order without dropping your credit card info in right now. 

Image: Engadget

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Blaze Evercade

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Monster Hunter ...
Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, ...
Garmin’s Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch is the personal tr...
Special-edition Microsoft Bluetooth mice launch in Arct...
Grab an extra PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controll...
Best Android app deals of the day: Battle Chasers, Mort...
The best new spring perfumes for Mother’s Day: Ch...
Fujifilm unveils mini Nintendo Switch printer, launchin...
Show More Comments

Related

Latest GIGABYTE AORUS monitors have 4K 120/144Hz, HDMI 2.1, exclusive features, more

Learn More
Save $150

Arcade1Up’s X-Men vs. Street Fighter Cabinet sees first discount at $150 off, more from $29

From $29 Learn More

Grand Theft Auto V, MLB The Show 21, more coming to Game Pass this month

Learn More

Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more

Learn More
38% off

Elevate your home office with Griffin’s aluminum MacBook Stand at a low of $24.50 (Save 40%)

From $18.50 Learn More
Rare savings

Apple’s latest iPad Air with cellular connectivity sees rare discount to $699

$699 Learn More
$200 off

Amazon slashes $200 off Echelon’s EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike, now $1,000 shipped

$1,000 Learn More
Save $76

Go farther with Gotrax’s XR Ultra Electric Scooter at $324 (Save up to $76)

$324 Learn More