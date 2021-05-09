FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $150 on Arcade1Up X-Men vs. Street Fighter or Ms. PAC-MAN cabinets

-
WalmartArcade1Up
From $320 $150 off

Walmart currently offers the Arcade1Up X-Men vs. Street Fighter Cabinet for $349 shipped. Down from its usual $499 going rate, today’s offer amounts 30% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second notable price cut to date. Having just launched last fall, this Arcade1Up cabinet brings some retro gaming action to your setup complete with a pair of arcade controls for going head to head with friends. Alongside plenty of eye-catching graphics, this 4-foot tall cabinet packs a matching riser, 17-inch color screen, and the ability to play X-Men vs Street FighterX-Men: Children of the AtomMarvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. Rated 4.9/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Walmart is also offering the Arcade1Up Ms. PAC-MAN Arcade Cabinet for $319.99. Down from $400, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This cabinet sports much of the same features as the lead deal, just with Ms. PAC-MAN theming, a single pair of arcade controls, and three extra games; PAC-MANIAPAC-MAN Plus, and Galaxian. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 275 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage

But if you’re just looking to emulate some of that arcade action with an existing console, 8Bitdo’s compact Bluetooth gamepad is a great alternative to consider. It just so happens to also be on sale right now, dropping to an Amazon all-time low at $21. While these controllers were designed to pair with Switch Lite consoles thanks to matching color schemes, they’ll work with a variety of devices.

Arcade1Up X-Men vs. Street Fighter Cabinet features:

Bringing you authentic arcade experiences in an home arcade form factor, Arcade1Up game cabinets are must-haves for your family’s game room, game cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces.Shoryukens, optic blasts, yoga flames, adamantium claws, and oh, so much more. This X-Men vs Street Fighter cabinet also includes X-Men: Children of the Atom, and Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, for endless hours of hard-hitting action!

Walmart

Arcade1Up

