Capture your spring drives with the VANTRUE T2 1080p dash camera at $90 (Reg. $130)

-
AmazonVANTRUE
$30 off $90

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its T2 1080p 24/7 Dash Camera for $89.99 shipped with the code CV82AKNT and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $120, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked previously and matches our last mention. With its built-in capacitors, VANTRUE’s T2 dash camera offers the ability to run 24/7. This means that even if your vehicle is off, it’ll likely be recording what goes on outside of your car, within reason. Its sensor is designed to capture crisp 1080p footage and the lens allows for multiple lanes in front of you to be recorded at the same time. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up this GPS receiver that’s built specifically for today’s lead deal. It hooks up in place of the stock mount and offers GPS capabilities to your dash camera. That means your location, speed, and other information will be recorded alongside the video, which can help prove your case with insurance or police in the event of an incident. Plus, it’s just $22, which is quite budget-focused when you think about it.

While you’re in the car, be sure to use the ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount to power your iPhone and keep it within view at all times. It’s on sale for $30 right now, saving you $5 from its normal going rate and marking one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked since its release.

Vantrue T2 Dash Cam features:

Equipped with Wave Guard Indicator, the dash car camera will transmit microwave. When it detects movement in front of your car, the indicator is on and will start auto-recording. Please use the OBD power installation which has low voltage protection (only for 12V Vehicles) to achieve 24 hours’ Monitoring.distortion at 1920x1080P@ 30fps or 1280X720P @30fps.

