Few games achieve the longstanding popularity that Minecraft has garnered. It was officially released in 2011 and became so popular that Microsoft decided to buy it for $2.5 billion roughly three years later. Fast forward to today, and it’s available on even more platforms and is popular pretty much everywhere it is sold. To keep the game fresh, quite a bit of Minecraft DLC has debuted over the years. This trend continues with both Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons getting more new and exciting content. Continue reading to learn more.

Minecraft DLC: How to Train Your Dragon

This Minecraft DLC is the result of a Dreamworks collaboration that aims to bring How to Train Your Dragon to life. Once purchased, this game add-on will allow players to travel to “the island of Berk and all the islands in the Barbaric Archipelago.”

From here, you can soar through the skies on the back of a flying dragon. Not only can players train these creatures, but they’ll also be able to free them from captivity. This batch of Minecraft DLC also includes a variety of adventures and missions that aim to keep you having fun. There’s also a free, all-new in-game Character Creator item.

The new How to Train Your Dragon Minecraft DLC is available now and costs 1,340 coins. Quick math will tell you that this works out to somewhere between $7-$8. Only time will tell just how much content is here, but I’d wager it’ll be worth every penny.

Minecraft Dungeons DLC: Hidden Depths

While the aforementioned Minecraft DLC is already up for grabs, you’ll have to wait a little bit to get your hands on Hidden Depths. The new Minecraft Dungeons content is described as not being “your average day at the beach” as you’ll have to “fight a spreading corruption that has reached the darkest depths of the ocean.”

In addition to Hidden Depths, Minecraft Dungeons will also receive a free update. Upgrades specifically mentioned include new enchantments and a new Raid Captain enemy type. Raid Captains are described as “super challenging” opponents that “lurk in the hidden corners of the world.” Both Minecraft Dungeons’ free update and Hidden Depths DLC will launch on May 26. Hidden Depths Minecraft DLC will set you back $5.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having spent countless hours playing this Microsoft-owned game, I’d be lying if I said these Minecraft DLC releases haven’t piqued my curiosity. While I am burned out on vanilla Minecraft, these DLC packs could be exactly what I need to rejuvenate my enthusiasm for the game. Best of all, pricing seems to be very reasonable.

