FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

-
Apps GamesNews

Few games achieve the longstanding popularity that Minecraft has garnered. It was officially released in 2011 and became so popular that Microsoft decided to buy it for $2.5 billion roughly three years later. Fast forward to today, and it’s available on even more platforms and is popular pretty much everywhere it is sold. To keep the game fresh, quite a bit of Minecraft DLC has debuted over the years. This trend continues with both Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons getting more new and exciting content. Continue reading to learn more.

Minecraft DLC: How to Train Your Dragon

This Minecraft DLC is the result of a Dreamworks collaboration that aims to bring How to Train Your Dragon to life. Once purchased, this game add-on will allow players to travel to “the island of Berk and all the islands in the Barbaric Archipelago.”

From here, you can soar through the skies on the back of a flying dragon. Not only can players train these creatures, but they’ll also be able to free them from captivity. This batch of Minecraft DLC also includes a variety of adventures and missions that aim to keep you having fun. There’s also a free, all-new in-game Character Creator item.

The new How to Train Your Dragon Minecraft DLC is available now and costs 1,340 coins. Quick math will tell you that this works out to somewhere between $7-$8. Only time will tell just how much content is here, but I’d wager it’ll be worth every penny.

Minecraft Dungeons DLC: Hidden Depths

While the aforementioned Minecraft DLC is already up for grabs, you’ll have to wait a little bit to get your hands on Hidden Depths. The new Minecraft Dungeons content is described as not being “your average day at the beach” as you’ll have to “fight a spreading corruption that has reached the darkest depths of the ocean.”

In addition to Hidden Depths, Minecraft Dungeons will also receive a free update. Upgrades specifically mentioned include new enchantments and a new Raid Captain enemy type. Raid Captains are described as “super challenging” opponents that “lurk in the hidden corners of the world.” Both Minecraft Dungeons’ free update and Hidden Depths DLC will launch on May 26. Hidden Depths Minecraft DLC will set you back $5.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having spent countless hours playing this Microsoft-owned game, I’d be lying if I said these Minecraft DLC releases haven’t piqued my curiosity. While I am burned out on vanilla Minecraft, these DLC packs could be exactly what I need to rejuvenate my enthusiasm for the game. Best of all, pricing seems to be very reasonable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Digital PlayStation games/DLC from $2: MK 11, Crash, Co...
HTC Vive Pro 2 offers 5K resolution, 120° field of vie...
L. L. Bean digs up vintage summer looks straight from t...
Best Android app deals of the day: Runic Curse, SUBURBI...
Anker’s new PowerWave Pad Slim is its most compac...
PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event: Loads of freebies,...
iiRcade Bartop Arcade Machine with access to 100’...
Amazon launches refreshed Echo Show 8 and 5 Alexa displ...
Show More Comments

Related

80% off

Digital PlayStation games/DLC from $2: MK 11, Crash, Contra, Thief, Little Nightmares, more

From $2 Learn More
Save 20%

Save on LEGO’s new 2021 sets: City, Minecraft, Creator, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Save 25%

TP-Link’s all-new Kasa 2K indoor smart camera sees first discount at $33.50 (25% off)

$33.50 Learn More

HTC Vive Pro 2 offers 5K resolution, 120° field of view, Hi-Res 3D spacial audio, more for $799

Learn More
40% off

Monoprice’s Ultra-Slim Mount keeps a 70-inch TV just 19mm from the wall: $14.50 (Save 40%)

$14.50 Learn More
Reg. $30

OXO’s Etched Box Grater with removable zester hits Amazon low at $21 (Reg. $30)

$21 Learn More
Save $111

Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch plummets to $139 shipped (Reg. $250)

$139 Learn More
27% off

Transform your home with Amazon’s 9-piece paint roller kit: $13 (All-time low, Save 27%)

$13 Learn More