Monoprice’s Ultra-Slim Mount keeps a 70-inch TV just 19mm from the wall: $14.50 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Monoprice Ultra-Slim Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket for $14.67 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off what you’d spend at Monoprice and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, you love the look of a TV mounted directly onto the wall. It’s even better when the space between the wall and screen is as small as possible. Thankfully this Monoprice offering is able to get the job done while leaving only a mere 19mm gap. The entire thing is made of solid metal and is able to uphold a 70-inch or 165-pound television. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you also have a soundbar, you can uplift it as well when using today’s savings to grab VIVO’s Steel Universal Wall Mount Brackets at $10 Prime shipped. I use similar brackets to keep my soundbar mounted underneath my television and love the clean look. In fact, family and friends always tend to compliment me on it.

Today’s deal is hot on the heels of another Monoprice TV wall mount discount we spotted yesterday. It costs a bit more at $21 Prime shipped, but may be worth it if you’d ever like to rotate your TV. And while you’re at it, don’t forget both Nathan James Liam and Adler TV stands are both on sale. Finally, be sure to peek at Amazon’s offer on this sectional sofa for $654.50 shipped.

Monoprice Ultra-Slim Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket features:

Ultra-Slim Fixed Mounting System for Flat Panel Displays. Ony 19mm (Less than 3/4 inch!) between the back of the display and the wall when finished. Solid metal construction made from steel. Universal adjustable mounting system. Max hole pattern: 824mm wide x 410mm high. Min hole pattern: 234mm wide x 58mm high. Max VESA: 800×400. Wall Plate: 33 3/4″ x 8″. Max Weight: 75kgs (165 lbs).

