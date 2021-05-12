FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated desk offers extra storage and a monitor stand for $40, more from $30

Tyhoe (99% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering this Cubiker Computer Desk for $39.99 shipped. Taking $30 off the typical rate, this 43% savings marks the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. This compact, multipurpose desk measures 40-inches wide, constructed from iron with a rustic wood-like finish. Designed to make the most of your space, it’s equipped with an iron hook for headphones or backpacks, a built-in storage bag on on the side, and a small monitor stand. It also comes in a variety of colors, but each of those will run you at least $10 extra. Over 850 customers have left a solid 4.7/5 star rating. See below for more.

If you’re looking to save the most space on a budget-friendly writing desk, Cubiker’s 40-inch folding desk is just $30. We’ve searched far and wide and this is the best price we could find for a quality writing desk, currently down from around $60. It requires no assembly, and easily folds into a thin, flat surface to be stored away for extra space-budgeting. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 200 shoppers.

Though if you’d rather take the elevation with you, this aluminum laptop stand collapses for easy travel, and it’s down to $31.50. Or you could take some of those savings and put it toward upgrading your smart home capacity, with the latest TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs down to $6 each, or a slew of Anker charging gear from $10.

Cubiker Computer Desk features:

This computer desk brings you a modern style desk ideal for any modern home. Great for apartments or houses in need of a space-saving desk, it is designed for multiple purposes, well fitted in the office for work, playroom for board games, living room for family use, and more. The easy-to-follow and well-illustrated instructions are also available to make the assembly easy and interesting.

