New low hits Amazon’s official World Travel Plug Adapter Set at $7 Prime shipped (Save 46%)

-
46% off $7

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics World Travel Plug Adapter Set for $7.06 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 46% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Plan for future adventures with Amazon’s official World Travel Plug Adapter Set. This offering is comprised of six AC plugs that allow you to more easily charge and power gear while traveling across a wide variety of countries. With it you’ll be ready to convert Type C/E/F/G/H/I/L outlets to North American two and three prong connectors. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

A quick peek at Amazon’s list of best-sellers will showcase just how good of a deal this is. This $10 solution (clip the on-page coupon) is about as close as you can get and forfeits familiar Amazon branding. Two integrated 2.4A USB ports and an all-in-one design could make this a worthwhile alternative for some. With over 4,000 reviews, it’s garnered an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Other discounts that could come in handy while traveling include LectroFan’s White Noise Machine at $33.50, or perhaps Govee’s indoor/outdoor weather station for $22. And if you’d rather invest in upgrading your home, why not transform the look with Amazon’s 9-piece paint roller kit at $13 Prime shipped? You can also grab six six compact dusk-to-dawn LED night lights for $8.

Amazon Basics World Travel Plug Adapter Set features:

  • 6-pack of travel adapter plugs for use in most countries; includes Type C, Type G, Type L, Type E/F, Type I, Type H
  • 2-in-1 input compatible with standard North American 2 and/or 3 prong flat pin plugs (including polarized); 1-15/5-15R Socket; 250V 2.5/10A
  • Compact size is easy to travel with

