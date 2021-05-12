Transform your home with Amazon’s 9-piece paint roller kit: $13 (All-time low, Save 27%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 9-piece Paint Roller Kit for $13.16 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked. Want to transform the look of your home without breaking the bank? If so, applying a fresh coat of paint is a great option to consider. It has breathed new life into our recently-purchased home (which was originally built in the late 1800s). This paint roller kit is bound to make the task take much less time and won’t cost you a fortune. You’ll get a tray, two rollers, two refills, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want to touch up trim and other small projects instead? If so, this Pro Grade 5-piece Paint Brush Set might be a better way to go at $8 Prime shipped. You’ll get a combination of flat, angled, and stubby solutions. Nearly 31,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Other home upgrades include a couple of desks priced from $30, an Airthereal Air Purifier for $60, and even an expansive sectional sofa for $654.50 shipped. Why stop there? You can dress up the living room with Nathan James’ industrial Adler TV Stand at $126 and then mount your screen above it with Monoprice’s rotating solution at $21 Prime shipped.

Amazon Basics 9-piece Paint Roller Kit features:

Efficient performance: paint brushes hold ample amount of paint and apply paint evenly for quick, consistent results

Extended reach: the roller handle with its screw thread can be securely mounted onto an extension pole (not included) for better access to up-high areas

Versatile: suitable for interior and exterior painting projects, including walls, trim, ceilings, furniture, and more; ideal for smooth or semi-smooth surfaces

