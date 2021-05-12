Just $8 Prime shipped will buy six compact dusk-to-dawn LED night lights (New low)

Amazon is offering the 6-pack of Lights by Night Mini Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Lights for $8.09 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That works out to over 19% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for this bundle. These night lights feature a design that is about as minimalistic as possible. A compact, circular shape ensures that secondary wall outlets will remain easily accessible after these are plugged in. Each unit features a built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor which automatically toggles power once the surrounding area has become dark. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s incredibly difficult to undercut the value of today’s deal. For example, six Vont Lyra LED Night Lights are $12 Prime shipped. That being said, this higher-priced alternative nearly tops Amazon’s list of best-selling night lights and have 10 times as many reviews with an average 4.7/5 star rating.

The deals are far from over. Right now you can cash in on Amazon-branded bulbs, a vacuum seal system, and more from $22. Other discounts that are bound to come in handy include these Belkin power strip surge protectors from $7.50, an expansive Stalwart 30-piece organization kit at under $9, in addition to Amazon’s Sports Ball Storage Rack for less than $5.

Mini Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light features:

Quality Night Light – This night light combines a sleek and modern design that is perfect for your home

Utility and Style – With light-sensing technology, this night light automatically turns ON at dusk and OFF at dawn

Cost Saving – Long-life LED greatly reduces energy consumption, helping you save money all year long

