Save $140 on Anker’s PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station, now $260 via Amazon

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Portable Power Station PowerHouse II 400 for $259.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code ANKER1730111 at checkout. Regularly $400, this is $140 off, $40 below our previous mention, and among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. Perfect for powering your gear on-the-road or in the woods, it can also come in handy during emergency situations as well. Connectivity options here include two DC ports, a 300W AC outlet, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and a 60W USB-C port that “can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes.” However, the 388Wh capacity can provide multiple charges to “virtually any mobile device” with the included 65W Adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, a USB-C cable. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, you can get an even more details breakdown in our hands-on review. Additional details below.

If the Powerhouse 400 model above is overkill for your camping trip, take a look at the more affordable (and currently on sale) Anker 57600mAh Powerhouse 200 instead. Now available for $170, down from the usual $260, this one can “charge a “MacBook Pro over five times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.” The details on the price drop are right here and here’s our hands-on review.

Go dive into Anker’s latest sale with discounts 2-in-1 chargers, video doorbells, and much more from $16. Then check out the brand’s new PowerWave Pad Lite at half of the price of Apple’s MagSafe charger (currently on sale) and its budget-friendly eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum as well.

More on the Anker PowerHouse II 400:

Big Capacity: The 388Wh capacity provides multiple charges to virtually any mobile device. Charge an iPhone 11 (3,110mAh)23 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 5 times, an iPad Air (30Wh) 11 times, or a camera more than 20 times.

Charge 8 Devices Simultaneously: With a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse gives you the ports you need to charge all of your devices at the same time.

High-Speed Charging: PowerHouse’s 60W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes—that’s 40% faster than with an original MacBook charger.

