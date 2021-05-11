FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $140 on Anker’s PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station, now $260 via Amazon

-
AmazonAnker
Reg. $400 $260

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Portable Power Station PowerHouse II 400 for $259.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code ANKER1730111 at checkout. Regularly $400, this is $140 off, $40 below our previous mention, and among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. Perfect for powering your gear on-the-road or in the woods, it can also come in handy during emergency situations as well. Connectivity options here include two DC ports, a 300W AC outlet, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and a 60W USB-C port that “can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes.” However, the 388Wh capacity can provide multiple charges to “virtually any mobile device” with the included 65W Adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, a USB-C cable. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, you can get an even more details breakdown in our hands-on review. Additional details below. 

If the Powerhouse 400 model above is overkill for your camping trip, take a look at the more affordable (and currently on sale) Anker 57600mAh Powerhouse 200 instead. Now available for $170, down from the usual $260, this one can “charge a “MacBook Pro over five times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.” The details on the price drop are right here and here’s our hands-on review.

Go dive into Anker’s latest sale with discounts 2-in-1 chargers, video doorbells, and much more from $16. Then check out the brand’s new PowerWave Pad Lite at half of the price of Apple’s MagSafe charger (currently on sale) and its budget-friendly eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum as well. 

More on the Anker PowerHouse II 400:

  • Big Capacity: The 388Wh capacity provides multiple charges to virtually any mobile device. Charge an iPhone 11 (3,110mAh)23 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 5 times, an iPad Air (30Wh) 11 times, or a camera more than 20 times.
  • Charge 8 Devices Simultaneously: With a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse gives you the ports you need to charge all of your devices at the same time.
  • High-Speed Charging: PowerHouse’s 60W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes—that’s 40% faster than with an original MacBook charger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 for Mac drops to second-best...
Don’t pay the Dyson tax, save up to 44% on Eureka...
Jabra’s Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds with Alexa/Si...
TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android Smartphone hits one o...
Score Apple Watch SE styles at $40 off, marking the bes...
Save up to $149 and upgrade to Apple’s latest M1 ...
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub adds voice commands to...
Enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning with Amazon’...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Anker’s discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale starting at $11

From $11 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V electric trimmer cleans up your yard for $134, more

Learn More
Reg. $230+

Anker’s 57600mAh Powerhouse 200 Generator just dropped to $170 at Amazon (Reg. $260)

$170 Learn More
Save 20%

Satechi’s aluminum USB-C hubs elevate your Mac setup from $27 (Save 20%)

From $27 Learn More
First discount

Google’s new Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking sees very first discount to $85

$85 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: New Pokémon Snap $50, Among Us Switch $4, more

$50 Learn More
70% off

Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 40% off your purchase

+ 40% off Learn More
Save now

Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 for Mac drops to second-best price yet at $71, more from $45

From $45 Learn More