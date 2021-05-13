Pair your prev-gen. iPad Pro with Brydge Pro+ Wireless Keyboards from $150 (Save 26%)

The official Brydge Amazon storefront is currently offering its 12.9 Pro+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboard with Trackpad for $169.99 shipped. Down from $230, you’re saving 26% here with today’s offer matching the all-time low and matching the second-best price of the year. You can also score the 11-inch model for $149.99, down from its $200 going rate and marking a new 2021 low. Now that the dust has settled on the launch of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, Brydge’s keyboard cases are ideal ways to elevate your existing iPadOS setup for those who don’t plan to upgrade to the latest and greatest. These wireless folio cases are machined out of aluminum and pack a built-in trackpad alongside backlit keys, 12-month battery life, and new multi-touch features. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 315 customers and can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the integrated trackpad can save even more by going with the Brydge Pro Keyboard for both 12.9 and 11-inch iPad Pro at $100 instead. These offerings deliver the same aluminum designs and wireless typing experience as the lead deal, just with the more affordable form-factor that omits the trackpad.

But if the aluminum build isn’t doing much for you, Logitech’s Folio Touch Keyboard Case will deliver much of the same improved typing experience as the featured Brydge models. Marked down to $130, it’s comparable with both the latest iPad Air (which also happens to be on sale right now) as well as previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro.

Brydge Pro+ Wireless Keyboard features:

The Brydge Pro+ features an oversized trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad. Fluid gestures on the trackpad allow users to easily switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Center and apps in Slide Over.

