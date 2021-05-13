Add this 158-piece tool kit to your repertoire for $37 (Amazon low, Save 26%)

Amazon is offering the EASTVOLT 158-piece Hand Tool Kit for $37.03 shipped when clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. A recent price drop paired with the coupon takes 26% off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. This handy kit makes for a great all-in-one household hand tool set. You’ll get 158 helpful pieces of gear with items ranging from wrenches to sockets, a tape measure, and much more. Best of all, everything fits neatly inside the bundled carrying case, allowing you easily haul the entire kit from place to place. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough leftover to also add CRAFTSMAN’s 15-inch hand saw to your repertoire. It’s all yours for $10 Prime shipped, a price that will prove to be worth every penny whenever you need to make quick cuts going forward. It’s one of Amazon’s best-sellers and has garnered an average 4.7/5 star rating from more than 2,800 folks.

We’re only getting started. Right now you can also cash in on Greenworks and SKIL power tool kits from $119 in addition to BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless stick vacuum at $99. Other handy discounts include Amazon’s official World Travel Plug Adapter Set at $7 Prime shipped alongside a six dusk-to-dawn LED night lights at $8.

EASTVOLT 158-piece Hand Tool Kit features:

High-quality steel and finished in heat-treated chrome attributes strength, durability and anti-corrosion to this set.

Variety of tools satisfy daily use and home maintainance needs, including claw hammer, precision screwdrivers, long nose pliers, combination wrenches, 72-tooth ratchet, sockets, hex keys, tape measure, bit driver and bits etc.

158 Pcs tool set is a superb choice for most small repairs and DIY projects around the house, such as repairing water pipe, outdoor fittings, garden decoration, garage constuction, car overhaul, etc.

