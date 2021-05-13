FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless stick vacuum falls to low of $99 shipped

-
$53 off $99

Walmart is offering the BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $99 shipped. Down from $153 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to an all-time low that we haven’t seen in months. This vacuum features a 20V MAX battery that can deliver up to 55 minutes of cleaning on a single charge. Plus, the one-touch dustbin makes emptying it simple. There are three different speeds to choose depending on what type of surface you’re cleaning, as well. You’ll also find that you can detach the vacuum from the base to make it more portable and easier to clean smaller areas like stairs or around furniture. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner. It’s available for $30.50 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon, which is a great deal considering what you get for the money. It’s designed as a 3-in-1 vacuum that can handle functioning as an upright, handheld, and handheld with a head for a variety of cleaning tasks.

Don’t forget that we’re currently tracking a deal on Dyson gear with 15% off refurbished units. You’ll find different models on sale here from $160, including vacuums, air purifiers, and much more. This discount won’t last long, so you’ll want to take advantage of it before pricing goes back up.

More on the BLACK+DECKER Cordless Vacuum:

  • HIGH PERFORMANCE CORDLESS STICK VACUUM – Powered by the 20V Max* Lithium Ion Powerconnect Battery System
  • MULTI-SURFACE CLEAN UP – Angled floorhead and 3-speed control built to vacuum hard surfaces, area rugs, and carpets
  • HAND-HELD CAPABILITY – Easily converts to a hand vacuum for cleaning stairs, furniture, and other hard-to-reach areas

