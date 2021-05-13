FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hanie Design’s attractive minimalist steel fire pit hits Amazon low at $47 (Reg. $79)

Amazon is now offering the Hanie Design BFP-32 Contemporary Pit Fire Bowl for $46.85 shipped. Regularly up to $79, this is as much as 41% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. “This durably constructed fire feature is the perfect addition to your backyard this summer.“ It is a minimalist fire pit design with clean lines that will look great in just about any backyard, if you ask me. This model features a matte black, powder-coated steel construction with a high-thermal resistant and weatherproof finish “to last for years.” Measuring out at 19.75 x 19.75 x 16 inches, it features a simple assembly that has it ready for your summer evenings “within minutes.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Now that your gorgeous little minimalist fire pit is secured, ensure you have a nice poker to keep things in order like this $20 wrought iron model with solid ratings. A package of these Bic multi-purpose lighters, including one with a flex wand, at around $16 might be a good idea for getting the fire started as well. 

Your evening ambiance is good to go now, so lets make sure you don’t have to tidy the pool out yourself as well now that the AIPER SMART Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner is on sale. We also have some great deals for the lawn in today’s Green Deals roundup including BLACK+DECKER’s Electric Corded Mower and this Greenworks model. Then head over to our home goods guide for all of the best deals on DIY tools like these offers on RYOBI’s 6-tool combo kit and the first major price drop on the latest Greenworks 24V Drill set

More on the Hanie Design BFP-32 Contemporary Pit Fire Bowl:

High quality, matte black coated surface, minimalist, open-face design create a sophisticated look that will complement your current backyard style. The contemporary fire bowl is made from powder-coated steel with a high-thermal resistant & weatherproof finish to last for years. This fireplace is a compact size that won’t take up your entire patio space but is large enough to produce and maintain a great fire. Enjoy your evenings in the backyard with this eye-catcher as you relax to the sounds of a crackling fire.

