The North Face, Marmot, Columbia, more extra 20% off during Steep and Cheap’s Jacket Sale

Steep and Cheap takes an extra 20% off select jackets and fleece with promo code JACKETS20 at checkout. During this event you can score deals on The North Face, Stoic, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot, Columbia, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary. A standout from this sale is the North Face 90 Extreme Fleece Jacket that’s currently marked down to $43 and originally went for $120. The vintage look is very popular this season and this jacket is a great option. The fleece material is nice for cool weather and it can easily be layered as well. I also really like the color-block pattern that it has as well as the large zippered pockets to store essentials. This style can be worn with joggers, khaki pants, or jeans alike as well. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Steep and Cheap or be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

