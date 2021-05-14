Illuminate your desk with Amazon’s sleek LED lamp at $19.50 Prime shipped (Save 28%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics LED Desk Lamp for $19.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the price it has averaged over the last six months and comes within $2 of the all-time low. This lamp sports a minimalistic and modern design that’s bound to upgrade the look of most setups. Dimming is supported, and can be tweaked between five different settings using its touch sensor. It illuminates your space using 40 energy-efficient LED lights and features three color modes that include natural, white, and yellow. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Forego the appearance and Amazon branding found above in favor of savings with DEEPLITE’s LED Desk Lamp at $14 Prime shipped. This battery-operated alternative is great for when you are running short on outlets. There are three levels of brightness and when fully illuminated it will deliver 400 lumens of light. Rated 4.4/5 stars by more than 8,700 Amazon shoppers.

Keep the home office upgrade going when shopping Monoprice’s extra 15% off sale on standing desks and more. You can also cash in on monitors that are up to $420 off. Headliners include an MSI 34-inch UltraWide alongside Dell’s 40-inch 5K Thunderbolt display. Once you’re ready to head to your next destination, easily haul your gear with these Samsonite, Carhartt, Pacsafe, and other backpacks from $16.

Amazon Basics LED Desk Lamp features:

Non-glaring, soft illumination that’s easy on your eyes; 40 energy-efficient LED lights

Toggle between 3 color modes: natural light, white light, and yellow light

Lightweight and portable design; easy to move to different areas of the house or office

