Monitors up to $420 off: MSI 34-inch, Dell 40-inch 5K Thunderbolt, more from $252

Amazon is offering the MSI UltraWide 21:9 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (Optix MAG341CQ) for $329.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to embrace a curved, ultrawide display, this may be your moment. MSI’s 34-inch offering boasts a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync support alongside a 100Hz refresh rate. Across the back you’ll find HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors up to $420 off.

More monitors on sale:

Peruse even more notable discounts in yesterday’s monitor discounts from $347. And if you want a seamless way to hook up your new display, check out Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Dock with 8K support for $200 in addition to Elgato’s Pro solution at $270. Finally, for those of you that want an affordable way to tote your laptop around, be sure to peek at these Amazon, Moleskine, Hershel, and Targus bags from $9.

MSI UltraWide 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor features:

  • 34″ LCD panel LED backlight (3440 x 1440 WQHD)
  • 100Hz refresh rate – Display without after image
  • 1800R curve panel design – most suitable for human eyes
  • 8ms response time helps eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates
  • Wide view Angle – 178 。visible
  • 100 hertz

