Monitors up to $420 off: MSI 34-inch, Dell 40-inch 5K Thunderbolt, more from $252

Amazon is offering the MSI UltraWide 21:9 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (Optix MAG341CQ) for $329.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to embrace a curved, ultrawide display, this may be your moment. MSI’s 34-inch offering boasts a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync support alongside a 100Hz refresh rate. Across the back you’ll find HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors up to $420 off.

MSI UltraWide 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor features:

34″ LCD panel LED backlight (3440 x 1440 WQHD)

100Hz refresh rate – Display without after image

1800R curve panel design – most suitable for human eyes

8ms response time helps eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates

Wide view Angle – 178 。visible

100 hertz

