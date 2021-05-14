Anker’s new weekend sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, more from $11

The weekend has almost arrived and Anker is celebrating with a series of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. With price cuts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to projectors, earbuds, and more, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining this time around is the Anker 3-in-1 PowerWave 10 Charging Station for $32.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $43 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, marks the second-best price to date, and comes within $3 of the low.

This 3-in-1 charging stand from Anker will upgrade your desk or nightstand with the ability to top off your smartphone as well as two other devices at once. Its main Qi stand can dish out 10W of power to Android handsets to 7.5W to iPhones, while the pair of 2.4A USB ports around back are ideal for earbuds, power banks, and other accessories. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $11.

Other notable Anker deals:

But if your power needs are a bit more intense than a wall charger will be able to handle, we’re currently seeing a selection of Anker’s power strips on sale from $15. That’s alongside all of the iPhone and Android essentials in our smartphone accessories guide, as well.

Anker 3-in-1 PowerWave 10 Charging Station features:

Adaptive charging modes give your device the power it needs: 5W for all standard Qi-compatible devices, 7.5W for iPhone fast charging, and 10W for Samsung fast charging. While wirelessly charging your phone, you can simultaneously charge other devices via two additional high-speed USB-A ports (12W total output). You can now choose between charging horizontally or vertically. Whether you’re watching a video or checking your messages, you don’t need to stop charging.

