Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, first talked about back in 2019 and then confirmed in 2020, received its first DLC today dubbed Wrath of the Druids. This isn’t just a standard DLC, either, as it’s the game’s first major expansion. It’ll bring players to Ireland and allow them to “uncover the secrets of a mysterious ancient cult.” You’ll discover the occult forests, haunted landscapes, and gain influence among regional kings. Sound interesting? Keep reading to find out everything we know about this expansion and how to get it for yourself.

Explore a new land in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids

The first expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla brings with it quite a bit. Eivor’s latest journey will take them to the Ireland, where there’s a newly-appointed High King named Flann Sinna. This king is attempting to unite four disparate regions under a single banner.

Not all is good in Ireland, however, as you’ll find that there are secrets of an ancient druidic cult around the country, bringing you face-to-face with fearsome mythological creatures while you explore the mysteries that lie within.

Meet Eivor’s cousin, Bárid, King of Dublin

There’s a lot of history behind the latest expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and we’re only going to be able to scratch the surface. Throughout your journey, you’ll be introduced to Bárid, the cousin of Eivor. Bárid is a fellow Norseman, as well as the King of Dublin, which had been invaded and was controlled by Vikings at the time. Flann, the High King talked about above, isn’t entirely sure that they can trust Bárid, can you?

Retrieve the Book of Kells from a mysterious cult

One of your first tasks early on in this expansion is to retrieve the Book of Kells from a mysterious cult. This book, in reality, was an illuminated manuscript that contained the four gospels of the New Testament in Latin. It would have only been a few decades old at the time and incredibly important to Ireland’s Christian population, which just so happens to include the High King Flann. Can you rescue it before it’s destroyed?

How to get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids

You can pick up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids stand-alone for $25 or as part of the Season Pass for $40. It’s available on Xbox, PlayStation, Ubisoft, and Epic Games.

9to5Toys’ take

While I’ve yet to go hands-on with Valhalla, it’s one of the games on my list to play soon. I love the idea of going to the Viking era and working through the story, and with expansions like this, it only makes it more enticing. Will you be diving into the expansive world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with the Wrath of the Druids expansion anytime soon? Let us know down below.

