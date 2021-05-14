FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Reclaim storage space with ClosetMaid’s Pantry Cabinet at $109 shipped (Save $41)

-
AmazonHome GoodsClosetMaid
27% off $109

Amazon is offering the ClosetMaid Pantry Cabinet (1308) for $108.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked since October. It doesn’t matter if you’re running out of precious cabinet space or simply want to double-down on organization, this ClosetMaid offering is here to save the day. It boasts a freestanding design that allows you to move it whenever the need strikes. Measurements span 59.5 x 12.5 x 24 inches, providing plenty of room for kitchen, laundry, or utility room storage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If kitchen-friendly organization is what you’re primarily after, consider grabbing this SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack instead at $23 Prime shipped. It handily holds up to 36 cans in place so they’re easy to find and retrieve at a moment’s notice. Once assembled it spans 17 x 11.5 x 14 inches. This best-seller has received 17,000 reviews and the dust has settled at 4.5/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not rethink your office with Techni Mobili’s Sit-to-Stand Laptop Cart at $66.50? You can also grab Amazon’s sleek LED lamp at $19.50 Prime shipped or cash in on its official world travel plug adapter set at $7. And don’t forget you can to get ripped with Weider’s Pro Weight Bench Kit at $143.50.

ClosetMaid Pantry Cabinet features:

  • The pantry cabinet helps you create functional kitchen, laundry or utility room storage options
  • Store canned foods, storage containers, cookbooks, cleaning supplies and more
  • When opening this box, please make sure to remove all pieces before discarding the box

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

ClosetMaid

About the Author

Amazon takes up to 20% off meross Alexa/HomeKit garage ...
Tap into macOS Sidecar with this #1 best-selling goosen...
Work from any room with Techni Mobili’s Sit-to-St...
NETGEAR’s managed 24-port Gigabit Ethernet switch...
Illuminate your desk with Amazon’s sleek LED lamp...
TicWatch Pro LTE Smartwatch with HRM, GPS, more now $10...
Let Keurig start your morning right, original K-Select ...
CYRILL’s vegan leather AirTag Case Cover with Key...
Show More Comments

Related

From $320

Save up to $150 on Arcade1Up X-Men vs. Street Fighter or Ms. PAC-MAN cabinets

$150 off Learn More
36% off

Workout equipment from $64: Stamina Power Tower, Bluetooth treadmill, more (Up to 36% off)

From $64 Learn More
Amazon low

Nathan James’ industrial Adler TV Stand tumbles to new low of $126 (Save $24)

$126 Learn More
Expand your shop

Upgrade your woodshop with a router table, cyclone dust collector, jigs, more from $15

From $15 Learn More

Green Deals: Lowe’s 1-day Kobalt 40V electric lawn tool sale from $69, more

Learn More
Save 43%

This highly-rated desk offers extra storage and a monitor stand for $40, more from $30

$40 Learn More
New 2021 lows

Save up to $400 on Apple’s 32-inch Pro Display XDR at new 2021 lows

$400 off Learn More

Kidrobot’s new 16-inch HugMe Shake Action Plush Sonic The Hedgehog dances on command

Learn More