Reclaim storage space with ClosetMaid’s Pantry Cabinet at $109 shipped (Save $41)

Amazon is offering the ClosetMaid Pantry Cabinet (1308) for $108.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked since October. It doesn’t matter if you’re running out of precious cabinet space or simply want to double-down on organization, this ClosetMaid offering is here to save the day. It boasts a freestanding design that allows you to move it whenever the need strikes. Measurements span 59.5 x 12.5 x 24 inches, providing plenty of room for kitchen, laundry, or utility room storage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If kitchen-friendly organization is what you’re primarily after, consider grabbing this SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack instead at $23 Prime shipped. It handily holds up to 36 cans in place so they’re easy to find and retrieve at a moment’s notice. Once assembled it spans 17 x 11.5 x 14 inches. This best-seller has received 17,000 reviews and the dust has settled at 4.5/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not rethink your office with Techni Mobili’s Sit-to-Stand Laptop Cart at $66.50? You can also grab Amazon’s sleek LED lamp at $19.50 Prime shipped or cash in on its official world travel plug adapter set at $7. And don’t forget you can to get ripped with Weider’s Pro Weight Bench Kit at $143.50.

ClosetMaid Pantry Cabinet features:

The pantry cabinet helps you create functional kitchen, laundry or utility room storage options

Store canned foods, storage containers, cookbooks, cleaning supplies and more

When opening this box, please make sure to remove all pieces before discarding the box

