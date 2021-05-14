FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech’s popular G PRO X Superlight Mouse sees very first discount to $138, more

-
From $113

Amazon currently offers the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse for $137.98 shipped. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen on the popular PC gaming accessory, today’s offer drops the price from $150 to mark a new all-time low. As the lightest gaming mouse in Logitech’s stable, the G PRO X lives up to its name by only weighing in at 63 grams. Its eSports-grade design also yields a HERO 25,600 DPI sensor alongside 70 hours of usage on a single charge thanks to the included 2.4Ghz USB receiver. We found that it delivered on its superlight design in our hands-on review, and shoppers tend to review it just as highly with a 4.8/5 star rating from over 757 customers at Amazon. Head below for more.

Other rare Logitech G PRO X discounts:

Those who aren’t set on entering the Logitech G PRO X ecosystem will want to shop all of these Razer accessories on sale from $40. Or if your entire rig is calling for an upgrade, be sure to check out the $400 discount on Razer’s Blade 15 Base in this Best Buy flash sale. Not to mention, the all-new Blade 15 Advanced and its 360Hz display.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse features:

Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance. Ultra-lightweight at under 63 grams, with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO Wireless mouse. Powered by Lightspeed, PRO X Superlight is our fastest and most reliable PRO mouse yet.

