FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Buy’s 24-hour flash sale discounts Razer gaming laptops, smart home gear, more

-
Best BuyBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Save now Today only

Best Buy has launched a new 24-hour flash sale today that’s discounting a selection of home theater upgrades, PC gaming accessories, smart home devices, and more. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $25, and no-cost curbside pickup is also available in most cases, too. Our top pick is the Razer Blade 15 Base 2.3GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,099.99. Down from its usual $1,500 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

As one of Razer’s latest gaming laptops, its Blade 15 Base sports a 120Hz 15-inch 1080p display alongside a portable form-factor. Everything is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a NVIDIA RTX 1660 TI graphics card supplementing the package. Alongside three USB 3.0 ports, there’s also Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 is also built-in, with Chroma RGB lighting adding some extra flair. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks.

Best Buy 24-hour flash sale highlights:

But then after you’ve checked out all of the price cuts in today’s 24-hour Best Buy flash sale, be sure to get all of the details on the new Razer Blade 15 Advanced. Arriving with a 360Hz display and i9 processor, this isn’t quite as affordable as the lead deal but will deliver even better mobile gaming performance.

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop features:

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop: Fight evil and defend the throne with this 15.6-inch Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. The 256GB SSD offers fast load times, while the Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM easily handle fast-paced games. Boasting an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, this Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop renders titles at high resolution and frame rates.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue HomeKit White/Color BR30 2-pack + hub start...
Turn your old HDD or SSD into portable storage with thi...
Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endles...
Razer upgrades new Blade 15 Advanced with 360Hz display...
SK hynix or WD_BLACK NVMe storage upgrades your PC with...
Adopt these 144Hz displays for as little as $175 (New l...
PNY upgrades your desktop with 4000MHz XLR8 Gaming EPIC...
MSI’s 11th Gen. Intel laptops feature RTX 30-seri...
Show More Comments

Related

Razer upgrades new Blade 15 Advanced with 360Hz display, i9 processor, more

Learn More
Reg. $250

TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android Smartphone hits one of its best prices yet at $170 (Reg. $250)

$170 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch Electric Dethatcher is a must for older yards at $101, more

Learn More
43% off

CRAFTSMAN bit sets fall as low as $5.50 Prime shipped (Up to 43% off)

From $5.50 Learn More
Save 43%

This highly-rated desk offers extra storage and a monitor stand for $40, more from $30

$40 Learn More
Reg. $120

Philips Hue HomeKit White/Color BR30 2-pack + hub starts your smart home journey at $70

$70 Learn More
48% off

True Utility FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool dives to $10.50 Prime shipped, more from $5 (Up to 48% off)

From $5 Learn More
50% off

J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $15

From $15 Learn More