Best Buy’s 24-hour flash sale discounts Razer gaming laptops, smart home gear, more

Best Buy has launched a new 24-hour flash sale today that’s discounting a selection of home theater upgrades, PC gaming accessories, smart home devices, and more. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $25, and no-cost curbside pickup is also available in most cases, too. Our top pick is the Razer Blade 15 Base 2.3GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,099.99. Down from its usual $1,500 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

As one of Razer’s latest gaming laptops, its Blade 15 Base sports a 120Hz 15-inch 1080p display alongside a portable form-factor. Everything is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a NVIDIA RTX 1660 TI graphics card supplementing the package. Alongside three USB 3.0 ports, there’s also Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 is also built-in, with Chroma RGB lighting adding some extra flair. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks.

Best Buy 24-hour flash sale highlights:

But then after you’ve checked out all of the price cuts in today’s 24-hour Best Buy flash sale, be sure to get all of the details on the new Razer Blade 15 Advanced. Arriving with a 360Hz display and i9 processor, this isn’t quite as affordable as the lead deal but will deliver even better mobile gaming performance.

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop features:

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop: Fight evil and defend the throne with this 15.6-inch Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. The 256GB SSD offers fast load times, while the Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM easily handle fast-paced games. Boasting an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, this Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop renders titles at high resolution and frame rates.

