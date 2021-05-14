Tap into macOS Sidecar with this #1 best-selling gooseneck iPad stand at $17 (Save 23%)

Tryone Direct (99% lifetime postive feedback from 4,500+) via Amazon is offering its Gooseneck Tablet Stand for $16.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off what it has averaged over the last year and newly marks the lowest offer we’ve tracked in the same timeframe. For nearly two years now macOS has supported using an iPad as a secondary screen. Arming your office with the gooseneck stand paves the way for you to more easily implement this feature into your daily workflow. It clamps onto a desk and lets you easily adjust your newly-discovered second screen in a wide variety of ways. This #1 Amazon best-seller is rated an average of 4.3/5 stars.

If you won’t mind a more basic solution, have a look at MoKo’s Tablet Stand for $5 Prime shipped. It weighs in at only 1.76 ounces, boasts a “pocket-sized” design, and even folds flat when not in use. Six different slots allow you to easily tweak the viewing angle of your iPad. Rated 4.4/5 stars by more than 9,000 Amazon shoppers.

Your new gooseneck mount could pair nicely with Techni Mobili’s discounted Sit-to-Stand Laptop Cart at $66.50. You can also be ready to easily head out with all your gear with one of these backpacks from $16. And if you’d rather have a full-blown monitor, this LG Ultragear offering is $148 off alongside several more at up to $420 off.

Tryone Gooseneck Tablet Stand features:

Reinforced and thickened base. Won’t break easily. Fit for 3 inches thickness countertop or headboard.

Made of Aluminium-Magnesium Alloy, stiffened material, very sturdy and flexible.

Suitable for Apple iPhone iPad or other Android Devices from 4 to 10.6 inches.

