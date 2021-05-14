LG’s Ultragear 1440p Nano IPS Gaming Monitor plunges to new low at $449 (Save $148)

BuyDig is offering LG’s 27-inch UltraGear 1440p Nano IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $449 when you clip the on-page coupon. That slices a full 25% off the going rate, for the very lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Centered on its Nano IPS 1440p display, you can immerse yourself in lightning fast gameplay thanks to the 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate. For even smoother visuals, this monitor is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible with AMD FreeSync. LG has sacrificed neither picture quality nor speed on this premium gaming machine, and it’s all mounted on a wildly flexible Ergo stand that’s sure to fit in with your gaming set-up. Reviews are still rolling in, but you can hit up the LG UltraGear storefront for more info. See below for more.

If you can live without the QHD picture quality, Dell offers a highly rated 24-inch gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rates, 1ms response, and AMD FreeSync Premium for $170. Obviously you’re sacrificing a bit of photorealism, but you can still enjoy high-speed gaming that’s bound to blow away the competition at a fraction of what you’d pay for our lead deal.

You could also opt for the 27-inch version, currently down to $230, but at that point I’d reccomend making the leap towards the $300 Acer Nitro. It offers nearly identical specs to our lead deal, and still rings up a full $150 less. The Dell 24-inch gaming monitor is rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 2,700 customers.

Switching gears from the hyper-realistic to virtual-reality, the HTC Vive Tracker 3.0 allows for full body VR tracking, and right now it’s at a new low of $117. Plus, we’re tracking the classic Game & Watch Mario Console for $40, the hardcover Game Console 2.0 Photographic History book for $34, and Corsair’s Haptic Bass Gaming Headset back down to its all-time low.

LG UltraGear 27-inch Nano IPS Gaming Monitor features:

27″ QHD (2560 x 1440) Nano IPS Display

IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time and 144Hz Refresh Rate

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync

DCI-P3 98% Color Gamut with HDR10

3-Side Virtually Borderless Display

Ergo Stand (Extend/Retract/Swivel/Height/Pivot/Tilt)

