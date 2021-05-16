FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Secure your home with 20% off the latest Ring Alarm systems from $160, more

Save 20% From $160

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its All-new Ring Alarm smart home security systems starting at $159.99 shipped for the 5-piece kit. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts we’ve seen, marks the best price we’ve seen this year, and has only sold for less over Black Friday. As one of the latest releases in Ring’s arsenal of home security offerings, its Alarm system delivers a keypad, siren, and range extender, as well as a contact sensor and motion detector. New additions to the platform include one-touch buttons for summoning medical or fire assistance alongside entirely redesigned sensors and accessories. You’ll still benefit from Alexa voice control and integration with the larger Ring ecosystem. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Ring discounts:

But then for the latest and greatest on what Ring has to offer, be sure to check out its new Floodlight Cam Pro. Arriving with Bird’s Eye View and 3D Motion Detection, this is the brand’s most capable outdoor camera yet, and debuts alongside the upcoming Video Doorbell 4. Both are now available for pre-order, too.

All-new Ring Alarm features:

A great fit for condos and apartments, this kit includes one base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, and one range extender. Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring for $10/month. Voted #1 for Customer Satisfaction with DIY Home Security Systems by JD Power, this award-winning system now includes a more intuitive keypad with emergency buttons and smaller contact sensors to seamlessly blend into your home.

