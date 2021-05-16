FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Summer reading ahoy! Amazon takes up to 84% off best-selling Kindle eBooks from $2

-
AmazonMediaGold Box
Save 84% From $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a wide selection of best selling Kindle eBooks starting at $1.99. Take up to 84% off any of these fresh new additions to your digital library, from sci-fi to historical fiction, and a slew of self-help and nonfiction as well. Our top pick today is best-selling author Brit Bennet’s The Mothers for $1.99. Typically selling for around $26, this breakout novel follows high-school student Natalie Turner reckoning with a recent tragedy and finding solace in an illicit relationship. Described as “an emotionally perceptive story about community, love, and ambition,” this page turner has garnered a 4.3/5 star rating from over 4,200 customers. See below for more eBook deals.

Other notable eBook deals:

While you’re perusing all of today’s best Amazon deals, make sure not to miss foldable Bluetooth keyboards from $10, the very latest Ring alarm system at 20% off, or these airtight food storage container sets starting at $18. Then, head over to Verizon to find out how you can score yourself the new purple iPhone 12 and more for absolutely FREE.

The Mother’s by Brit Bennet features:

In entrancing, lyrical prose, The Mothers asks whether a “what if” can be more powerful than an experience itself. If, as time passes, we must always live in servitude to the decisions of our younger selves, to the communities that have parented us, and to the decisions we make that shape our lives forever.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Gold Box

About the Author

Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro Sous Vide with Wi-Fi...
eero’s HomeKit-enabled Pro Mesh Wi-Fi systems on ...
Save $350 on Garmin’s fenix 6X Pro Titanium solar...
Polish off spring cleaning with Eukera’s Lightwei...
Secure your home with 20% off the latest Ring Alarm sys...
Amazon Basics deals from $11: Microfiber cloths, Thunde...
This aluminum MacBook stand is only $7.50 Prime shipped...
These 4- and 8-pack IRWIN kits expand your DIY abilitie...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

Free Learn More
42% off

Smartphone Accessories: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $22, more

From $7 Learn More
71% off

Amazon multi-tool sale from $4: Gentleman’s Hardware, Slice, more (Up to 71% off)

From $4 Learn More
25% off

Cash in on Amazon Basics all-time lows from $22: Bulbs, vacuum seal system, more (Up to 25% off)

From $22 Learn More
Save 48%

Take up to 48% off Amazon Basics hangers, baskets, kitchen carts, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Cessabit, Mars Power Industries, X Launcher Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
$100 off

Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro Sous Vide with Wi-Fi returns to 2021 low at $300 ($100 off)

$300 Learn More