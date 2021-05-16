Summer reading ahoy! Amazon takes up to 84% off best-selling Kindle eBooks from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a wide selection of best selling Kindle eBooks starting at $1.99. Take up to 84% off any of these fresh new additions to your digital library, from sci-fi to historical fiction, and a slew of self-help and nonfiction as well. Our top pick today is best-selling author Brit Bennet’s The Mothers for $1.99. Typically selling for around $26, this breakout novel follows high-school student Natalie Turner reckoning with a recent tragedy and finding solace in an illicit relationship. Described as “an emotionally perceptive story about community, love, and ambition,” this page turner has garnered a 4.3/5 star rating from over 4,200 customers. See below for more eBook deals.

Other notable eBook deals:

The Mother’s by Brit Bennet features:

In entrancing, lyrical prose, The Mothers asks whether a “what if” can be more powerful than an experience itself. If, as time passes, we must always live in servitude to the decisions of our younger selves, to the communities that have parented us, and to the decisions we make that shape our lives forever.

