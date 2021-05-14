Save 64% on this highly-rated foldable Bluetooth keyboard for under $10

Walmart is offering the MOTILE Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard for $9.88 with free shipping on orders over $35. That’s down from the usual $28 tag, marking the lowest price we’ve ever tracked and the best deal available for a foldable wireless keyboard. Compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device, this compact keyboard is perfect for writers, or anyone working on a commute. It folds in half with a magnetic clasp for easy carry and storage, complete with a microUSB port and micro to USB adapter. I’ve used a wireless keyboard for taking notes on my phone and getting some extra writing in at the park, and there’s no way I’m going back to the tiny touchscreen keys. Rated 4.5/5 stars. See below for more.

Folding wireless keyboards tend to start around $27, and you certainly won’t find any others as low as today’s lead deal. Though if you’re partial to brand-name shopping, Logitech has a Mac ready wireless keyboard for $39 that blows away the competition. With a 24-month battery life, full Bluetooth connectivity, and a chic, Mac-inspired design, you’ll feel proud to tote this thing to coffee shops, or make it a full-time desk companion. Plus, you can pair three devices at once, so the possibilities are boundless. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 2,300 customers.

For more from the wide world of Logitech, the superlight G Pro X Mouse could be the perfect addition to your portable set-up. It’s decked out with a 25,600 dpi HERO sensor, 70-hour battery life, and it’s seeing its first ever discount at $113. But if you’re looking for an all-around unstoppable portable workstation, Dell’s Vostro 5510 Laptop can reach speeds up to 4.8GHz, with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and integrated graphics. And right now it’s a full $750 off.

MOTILE Folding Bluetooth Keyboard features:

This keyboard is foldable with a magnetic closure making it the perfect tool for correspondence with accuracy and ease. It features a full-sized QWERTY keyboard layout with a silver exterior and white keys and is made of nickel, making it an easy match for many electronic devices. It also features rubber feet, which keeps it super secure on your tabletop. This keyboard is user-friendly and easy to pair with any Bluetooth device, such as your laptop, smartphone, tablet, computer or any other wireless device. It also has a Micro USB Port/Micro USB to USB Cord connection. It’s super light as well which makes it travel friendly for work or play on the go!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!