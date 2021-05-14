FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 64% on this highly-rated foldable Bluetooth keyboard for under $10

-
mac accessoriesWalmart
64% off $10

Walmart is offering the MOTILE Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard for $9.88 with free shipping on orders over $35. That’s down from the usual $28 tag, marking the lowest price we’ve ever tracked and the best deal available for a foldable wireless keyboard. Compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device, this compact keyboard is perfect for writers, or anyone working on a commute. It folds in half with a magnetic clasp for easy carry and storage, complete with a microUSB port and micro to USB adapter. I’ve used a wireless keyboard for taking notes on my phone and getting some extra writing in at the park, and there’s no way I’m going back to the tiny touchscreen keys. Rated 4.5/5 stars. See below for more.

Folding wireless keyboards tend to start around $27, and you certainly won’t find any others as low as today’s lead deal. Though if you’re partial to brand-name shopping, Logitech has a Mac ready wireless keyboard for $39 that blows away the competition. With a 24-month battery life, full Bluetooth connectivity, and a chic, Mac-inspired design, you’ll feel proud to tote this thing to coffee shops, or make it a full-time desk companion. Plus, you can pair three devices at once, so the possibilities are boundless. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 2,300 customers.

For more from the wide world of Logitech, the superlight G Pro X Mouse could be the perfect addition to your portable set-up. It’s decked out with a 25,600 dpi HERO sensor, 70-hour battery life, and it’s seeing its first ever discount at $113. But if you’re looking for an all-around unstoppable portable workstation, Dell’s Vostro 5510 Laptop can reach speeds up to 4.8GHz, with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and integrated graphics. And right now it’s a full $750 off.

MOTILE Folding Bluetooth Keyboard features:

This keyboard is foldable with a magnetic closure making it the perfect tool for correspondence with accuracy and ease. It features a full-sized QWERTY keyboard layout with a silver exterior and white keys and is made of nickel, making it an easy match for many electronic devices. It also features rubber feet, which keeps it super secure on your tabletop. This keyboard is user-friendly and easy to pair with any Bluetooth device, such as your laptop, smartphone, tablet, computer or any other wireless device. It also has a Micro USB Port/Micro USB to USB Cord connection. It’s super light as well which makes it travel friendly for work or play on the go!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

About the Author

Tap into macOS Sidecar with this #1 best-selling goosen...
Add this sleek ultra-thin wireless keyboard to your min...
AKAI’s LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard for Mac sees rare ...
Samsonite’s leather backpack is $40 off along wit...
BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless stick vacuum fall...
Monitors up to $420 off: MSI 34-inch, Dell 40-inch 5K T...
Just $10 scores you this highly-rated aluminum 7-in-1 U...
Amazon, Moleskine, Hershel, and Targus MacBook bags fro...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

iClever’s wireless keyboard takes pesky cables off your desk at 50% off, now $17

$17 Learn More
Save now

Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 for Mac drops to second-best price yet at $71, more from $45

From $45 Learn More
50% off

Add this sleek ultra-thin wireless keyboard to your minimal desk at 50% off, now $16

$16 Learn More
28% off

Amazon slashes Razer gaming gear up to 28% off: Keyboards, mice, more from $40

From $40 Learn More
Save 26%

Pair your prev-gen. iPad Pro with Brydge Pro+ Wireless Keyboards from $150 (Save 26%)

From $150 Learn More
Save 15%

This highly-rated aluminum MacBook Stand collapses for easy travel, now just $31.50

$31.50 Learn More
20% off

Battlestation upgrades: HyperX, Alienware, Aukey RGB gaming keyboards starting from $34

From $34 Learn More
Review

Tested: Nomad’s stainless steel MagSafe Mount justifies its steep price with an unmatched build

Pre-order now Learn More