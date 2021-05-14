Build the no-waste kitchen of your dreams with these highly-rated container sets from $18

Vtopmart (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is taking up to 25% off its selection of airtight food storage containers. You’ll find high 4+ star ratings from tens of thousands of customers there, plus a huge selection to help outfit your zero-waste kitchen. Our top pick is the 7-piece Food Storage Container Set for $23.79 Prime shipped. Shipping is also free on orders over $25. This is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked for this set, and one of the best prices among similar sets we’ve found.

This 7-piece container set is crafted from BPA-free, dishwasher safe materials and each comes with an airtight lid. The stackable, minimalist design will work with any kitchen scheme, and the included 24-pack of chalkboard labels adds some homestyle flare. Includes one large (8-cup), two medium (6-cup), two small, (3.6-cup), and two mini (1.4-cup) containers. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 15,000 customers. See below for more.

Other notable food storage deals:

Vtopmart 7-container food storage set features:

Imagine waking up every morning and walking to the kitchen to make some breakfast, found everything is neatly organized. No longer messy, you can get everything you want very quickly. They will make you feel easy to organize the pantry. Made of high quality BPA free material, our air tight containers are durable and shatterproof. Includes 1 Tall Container (1.7qt ), 2 Medium Containers (1.1qt ), 2 Small Containers (0.7qt), 2 Mini Containers (0.5qt).

