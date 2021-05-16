Save $350 on Garmin’s fenix 6X Pro Titanium solar-powered smartwatch at an Amazon low

Amazon currently offers the Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar Titanium Smartwatch for $799.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,150 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $350 in savings, is only the third notable price cut, and matches the all-time low. Arriving with a premium titanium build, there’s more than just good looks to enjoy with the Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar smartwatch. Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking and GPS features you’d expect, there’s also built-in topographic maps for hikers, as well as Ski slope maps. Heart rate monitoring is joined by the ability to track other stats like Pulse Ox, sleep, and VO2 max. Plus, its built-in solar functionality can extend battery life up to 80 days on a single charge. Over 100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the more premium titanium design noted above will want to check out the Garmin Instinct Solar Surf Smartwatch instead. This $450 wearable delivers similar solar-powered functionality for extending battery life alongside some added tide data and much of the same fitness tracking features. A 4.7/5 star rating from over 20,000 customers completes the package.

Don’t forget that you can still lock-in as much as $100 in savings on Apple Watch Series 6 with rare discounts on Nike+ editions, cellular models, and more. But then check out our fitness tracker guide for other ways to get in on the quantified self movement for monitoring workouts and runs this spring. You can still save on a collection of TicWatch wearables from $39 alongside Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch at $139.

Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar Titanium Smartwatch features:

Solar-powered multisport GPS watch with large 1.4” display uses the sun’s energy to extend battery life and assure more on-wrist time for your off-grid activities. Enhanced estimated wrist heart rate and Pulse Ox to support advanced sleep monitoring and altitude acclimation at high elevations. Advanced training features include PacePro for grade-adjusted pace guidance throughout your activity plus environmentally adjusted VO2 max and training status estimates

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!