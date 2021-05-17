Go pro at $160 off: Vitamix cert. refurb. Next Generation Blender at $280 shipped (Orig. $440)

Vitamix is now offering its Certified Reconditioned Next Generation Blender for $279.95 shipped. Originally $440, and currently fetching $400 at Amazon in renewed condition, today’s offer is up to $160 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Vitamix ensures its recondition products undergo a “thorough 17-point inspection” and ship with a 5-year warranty. Along with the included 64-ounce low-profile blending jar, these Vitamix reconditioned deals are a great way to score a professional-quality blender at a massive discount. Manual pulse, a 2.2 horsepower motor, laser-cut stainless steel hammer mill blades, and an included tamper create silky emulsifications and blast through even the most robust ingredients. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While there’s not many options as professional as Vitamix with the solid 5-year warranty that are also $160 off right now, but there are certainly more affordable options out there. If the $29 Magic Bullet system won’t cut it, take a look at the Ninja Nutri 1000 model for $80 instead. Carrying stellar ratings from over 11,700 Amazon customers, this is a great little smoothie blender that also be powerful enough for sauces, cocktails, and dips all summer long.

Over in our home goods guide you’ll find the rest of today’s essential deals, furniture upgrades, and more. Just some of the options on tap include a $149 price drop on this spacious and stylish sectional sofa, the Amazon best-selling Rabbit silicone and steel Wine Bottle Stoppers, and ECOVACS’ smartphone-controlled 661 robo vacuum.

More on the Vitamix Next Generation Blender:

Easy to use variable speed control and pulse feature

Low profile, BPA free 64-ounce container with spill-proof vented lid

2.2 horsepower motor

Laser-cut, stainless-steel hammer Mill blades

Includes cookbook and tamper

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!