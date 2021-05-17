FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon best-selling Rabbit silicone and steel Wine Bottle Stoppers hit 2021 low at $6.50

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers with Grip Top for $6.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $8 and currently fetching a bloated $12 at Walmart, these are the best-selling wine stoppers at Amazon down 16% and at the lowest price we have tracked since last summer. Providing an air tight seal so you finish taking that last bottle down another day, they are great for anything with a similar sized top as a wine vessel (soda, wine, oil, vinegar, more). They are made of food-grade silicone and stainless steel “that won’t change the flavor of your wine or beverage” and can get thrown right in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s deal is well under the price of the popular Vacu Vin wine savers, but you could save some cash with this 4-pack at under $6 Prime shipped. Carrying solid ratings from over 2,000 Amazon customers, you get four silicone stoppers here, very much like today’s lead deal, just without the moody, muted colors. 

More wine accessory deals:

Head over to our home goods guide for even more of today’s best deals on household essentials, kitchenware, outdoor gear, and furniture, among other things. This morning saw some great price drops on ECOVACS’ smartphone-controlled 661 Robot mop and vacuum to sit alongside ongoing deals on Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro, Home Depot’s BBQ sale at up to $150 off, as well as Amazon’s Moen bathroom/kitchen sale from $2.50. 

More on the Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers:

  • SAVE YOUR WINE: Set of 4 bottle stoppers provide an air-tight seal to preserve opened bottles of wine and other beverages.
  • AT HOME: Fits most wine bottle sizes; bottle stoppers are perfect for sealing wine, soda, oil and vinegar bottles.
  • GIFT IDEA: Send along with a bottle of wine for a perfect wine connoisseur gift.
  • HIGH QUALITY: Made of food-grade silicone and stainless steel that won’t change the flavor of your wine or beverage.

