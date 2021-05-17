FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Weber’s massive Ranch Charcoal Kettle Grill can fit 19 Cornish hens: $917.50 (Save $507+)

Amazon is offering the Weber The Ranch Charcoal Kettle Grill (60020) for $917.40 shipped. That’s at least $507 off what it has been fetching at Amazon over the last 16 months, undercuts Home Depot and others by $611, and marks the lowest price we have tracked in years. Ready to bounce back in 2021 and beyond with extraordinary cookouts? If so, Weber’s The Ranch Charcoal Kettle Grill is ready and waiting. This massive grill provides 1,104-square inches of cooking space and can fit up to 19 Cornish hens at once. It also boasts a Porcelain-enameled lid and bowl that “won’t rust or peel.” The cooking grate is comprised of “premium-quality stainless steel” and is built to withstand loads of cookouts, parties, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If the grill above greatly exceeds your needs, you may be able to get by with Cuisinart’s Charcoal Grill at $21 Prime shipped. It wields a portable, yet capable design. You’ll garner a 150-square-inch cooking surface and the entire unit only spanning 14.5 by 14.5 by 15 inches and weighs in at just 2 pounds.

While you’re at it, why not grab Vitamix’s refurbished Next Generation Blender at $280? You can also snag Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro Sous Vide at $300. Other at-home upgrades that are worthy of your consideration include this spacious and stylish sectional sofa for $651 in addition to Weider’s Pro Weight Bench Kit at $143.50.

Weber The Ranch Charcoal Kettle Grill features:

  • Porcelain-enameled lid and bowl retain heat, and won’t rust or peel
  • Premium-quality stainless steel grate is hinged for easily adding charcoal while grilling
  • Slide the lid into the Tuck-Away lid holder on the side of the grill to avoid placing it on the ground
  • Tool hooks for hanging grilling tools, such as a spatula and tongs
  • Built-in lid thermometer displays the internal temperature of your grill

