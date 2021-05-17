TP-Link’s latest Kasa Smart Plug Minis see new low at just $5 a pop (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering a four-pack of TP-Link’s latest Kasa Smart Plug Minis for $19.29 Prime shipped with the on-page coupon and code 5KASAPLUG. Shipping is also free on orders over $25. Usually selling for $27, this rare discount marks the largest we’ve ever tracked for a new all time low, bringing the price of each plug down to under $5. These mini smart plugs work on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and connect via Alexa, Assistant, or the smartphone app to give you full control over your electronics. You can set timers, or even full schedules, and bring your lights, appliances, and more to life with a simple voice command. The compact form-factor is no wider than a typical outlet, so you barely even notice the smart home magic at work. Rated 4.8/5 stars on Amazon. Head below for more.

If you’re already invested in a different smart home ecosystem, check out these more versatile offerings from meross. Unfortunately, there’s no beating out today’s lead deal in terms of value, but these smart plugs works with Alexa, Siri, Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Plus, you keep all the same classic smart home features, with timers, scheduling, device pairing, and more. It’ll set you back a little more, with the four-pack ringing up at $34 with the on-page coupon. The two pack comes closest to our lead deal at $20, again with coupon – you only get half as many plugs, but you double your connectivity, so the value trade-off is up to personal preference. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plug 15A features:

Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Use timer or countdown schedules set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc.

