FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s latest Kasa Smart Plug Minis see new low at just $5 a pop (Save 30%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
Save 30% $5 each

Amazon is offering a four-pack of TP-Link’s latest Kasa Smart Plug Minis for $19.29 Prime shipped with the on-page coupon and code 5KASAPLUG. Shipping is also free on orders over $25. Usually selling for $27, this rare discount marks the largest we’ve ever tracked for a new all time low, bringing the price of each plug down to under $5. These mini smart plugs work on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and connect via Alexa, Assistant, or the smartphone app to give you full control over your electronics. You can set timers, or even full schedules, and bring your lights, appliances, and more to life with a simple voice command. The compact form-factor is no wider than a typical outlet, so you barely even notice the smart home magic at work. Rated 4.8/5 stars on Amazon. Head below for more.

If you’re already invested in a different smart home ecosystem, check out these more versatile offerings from meross. Unfortunately, there’s no beating out today’s lead deal in terms of value, but these smart plugs works with Alexa, Siri, Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Plus, you keep all the same classic smart home features, with timers, scheduling, device pairing, and more. It’ll set you back a little more, with the four-pack ringing up at $34 with the on-page coupon. The two pack comes closest to our lead deal at $20, again with coupon – you only get half as many plugs, but you double your connectivity, so the value trade-off is up to personal preference. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

Looking for more budget-friendly ways to upgrade your electronics? Check out our best smartphone accessory deals, with MagSafe iPhone chargers, AirPods Pro, and more starting at $17. Plus, a plethora of MacBook stands, both foldable and solid, and for the content creators, some great deals on TONOR microphone kits starting at just $15.

Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Use timer or countdown schedules set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

TP-Link

About the Author

Home Depot takes up to 40% off touchscreen smart locks,...
Garmin vivomove Luxe has dual displays only visible whe...
Amazon is shipping this spacious and stylish sectional ...
Amazon offers up to 50% off wide range of Ray-Ban and O...
TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router boasts 1.5Gb/s wireless speeds a...
Amazon best-selling Rabbit silicone and steel Wine Bott...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear...
HORI Switch Split Pad Pro with assignable triggers hits...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 25%

TP-Link’s all-new Kasa 2K indoor smart camera sees first discount at $33.50 (25% off)

$33.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Trim your trees with a Greenworks 24V 12-in. brushless chainsaw at $170, more

Learn More
Reg. $26

Upgrade your smart home with the meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch + Remote at under $16

Under $16 Learn More
New low

All-new Anker eufy Wi-Fi Smart Security Lock sees first discount to $220 shipped, more

$220 Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter takes you around town at a new low of $540, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter sees first price drop to $720, more

Learn More
Today only

Home Depot takes up to 40% off touchscreen smart locks, fingerprint deadbolts, and more

40% off Learn More
2021 low

Garmin vivomove Luxe has dual displays only visible when needed, more at $415 (Reg. $500)

$415 Learn More