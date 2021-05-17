Score some Aduro U-Rise Steel Foldable Laptop Stands at $12 each today ($30+ value)

Today only, Woot is offering a 2-pack of Aduro U-Rise Steel Foldable Laptop Stands for $23.99 in all colorways with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee. Regularly between $15 and $17 each at Amazon, a 2-pack would normally run you at least $30 with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. While it might not be one of the biggest brand names out there, they can be great alternative for folks not looking to pay for higher-end options. The aluminum alloy construction doubles as thermal pads to help keep your machine cool while six adjustable height settings ensure a proper ergonomic orientation. Great for MacBooks and laptops from 10 to 15.6-inches, it can also be neatly folded up to stow away or take with you on-the-go as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now you could save some cash and just buy one of them at Amazon for $17, but that’s not quite as a good a value as the effective $12 price tag on today’s 2-pack deal. However, you could opt for the LENRUE MacBook stand instead at $12 Prime shipped. This one carries solid 4+ star ratings as well as machines from 11 to 17+ inches with a similar heat dissipation benefits.

But if you’re anything like me, you’ll likely want to check out today’s Twelve South deals at Amazon as well. You’ll find a host of options there starting from $29 include the brand’s ParcSlop MacBook and iPad stand at a new all-time low. Head over to our smartphone and Mac accessory guides for even more.

More on the Aduro U-Rise Steel Foldable Laptop Stand:

A computer stand that provides 6 adjustable height that has an ergonomic design so you can adjust to any comfortable operating angle and height based on your actual need such as studying or working on your desk

It has a creative portable foldable design, this computer stand for laptop can be folded to the size of 9.75*2.1 inches and can be put in your bag to make it handy and easy to carry around

The aluminum alloy material acts as thermal pads to help the cooling your laptop The forward-tilt angle and open design offers great ventilation and airflow to prevent your note book from overheating

