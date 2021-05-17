With Mario Golf Super Rush — the latest entry in Mario’s golfing career — set to launch on Switch in June, Nintendo has now released a brand-new overview trailer to give gamers a better idea of what to expect on the course next month. The game initially debuted during Nintendo’s big Direct presentation in February, but we now have a much better idea of the characters, a battle royale-style mode, RPG campaign, and more. Now up for pre-order, you’ll find even more details sown below alongside today’s new Mario Golf Super Rush overview trailer.

Mario Golf Super Rush

The latest Mario golf game is set for release next month with 16 playable characters —each with their own special trick shot and stats (power, stamina, speed, control, etc.) — as well as optional motion controls, curve shots, spin shots (adding back spin and the like), and a series of game modes. A shot gauge allows players to understand how shots will curve due to slopes, while a scan function gives important metrics and details regarding various areas on the course (elevation, distance, terrain details, more).

Up to four players can hit the wide range of Mushroom Kingdom-inspired courses alongside a series of interesting gameplay modes. The speed golf mode has players competing against one another, racing for their ball after each shot, managing a stamina gauge and special dash move, all while trying to sink the ball before the competition. The character stats and various pickups on the course come into play here to offer up a faster pace, Mario platforming influence on the traditional formula.

Battle Golf

The Mario Golf battle royale-like experience is known as battle golf. It is similar to the multiplayer speed golf setup above, but it takes place on a single course (the course we see is set in the middle of an arena of sorts) with even more obstacles and a special set of rules that sees players looking to claim any of the nine holes before their opponents.

Mario RPG Golf Adventure

Boss Battles, challenge shots, and practice areas are found in the RPG side of things where players level up a Mii golfer to use in versus play. There looks to be a sort of golf town-like setup to explore where you’ll find trainers and other ways to level up your Mii golfer before taking on the main characters in competitive modes.

Mario Golf Super Rush is set for release on June 25, 2021 and is available for pre-order.

9to5Toys’ Take

Mario’s golf games are a highlight for fans of the sport that aren’t looking for a hardcore simulation, and Super Rush looks more than ready to fill those cleats on the Switch. The multiplayer and speed games look quite interesting, along with the battle option, and here’s to hoping the core, arcade-like mechanics are up to the task to support what looks like a wonderful experience for fans of the digital links.

