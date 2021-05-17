ViewSonic’s 1440p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor plummets to new low at $190 (Save $60)

Best Buy is offering the ViewSonic 27-inch 144Hz 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $189.99 shipped. Matched at Amazon. Typically selling for at least $250, this is only one of a handful of discounts we’ve ever tracked, marking a new all-time low. Centered on a 1500R curved screen, this immersive gaming machine delivers 1440p picture for cinematic-quality visuals. The 144Hz refresh rate falls on the higher end, and combined with the premium display and AMD FreeSync Premium, it all adds up to seamless, lag-free gaming. Rounding out the hardware, you’ll find dual integrated speakers, two HDMI ports, and a DisplayPort. Rated 4.9/5 stars. See below for more.

To round our the centerpiece of your battlestation, why not put some of those savings towards a quality gaming mouse? Logitech offers an ergonomic mouse with its prized 25,600 DPI HERO sensor, plus 400 IPS and on-board memory for macro customization. It’s even got customizable weight and RGB backlighting for those who value style as well as function. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 18,00 gamers.

Right now, you can get Apple’s latest and greatest one its lowest prices to date. The all-new M1 24-inch iMac delivers a 4.5K Retina display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and 256GB of storage, all at $86 off. And for anyone looking to upgrade their streaming set-up, we’re also tracking Anker’s latest 1080p webcam at 20% off, and these best-selling microphone kits starting at $15. But if you’re still searching for that perfect way to elevate your gaming performance, just head over to our best PC gaming deals guide for more info.

ViewSonic 27-inch QHD 144Hz Curved Monitor features:

With an immersive 1500R curved screen and stunning WQHD 2560 x 1440 resolution, the ViewSonic® VX2768-2KPC-MHD monitor provides an incredible viewing experience for work or play. With features including a high 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (MPRT) repsonse time and AMD FreeSync Premium technology, this monitor virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering for a fluid gaming experience. The VX2768-2KPC-MHD also comes equipped with ViewSonic exclusive ViewMode presets, which offer optimized screen performance for different home entertainment applications such as watching movies, editing files, or playing video games.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!