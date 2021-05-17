Amazon is shipping this spacious and stylish sectional sofa for $651 (1+ year low)

Amazon is offering the Poundex Bobkona Galiana Sectional Sofa for $650.84 shipped. That’s $149 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Need a new sofa in your living room, home office, or an entirely different space? If so, Amazon has you covered with this stylish and spacious solution. Buyers are bound to appreciate its gray colorway which is likely to blend well in almost any setting. Once assembled the sofa spans 76 x 35 x 33 inches and the loveseat wedge will measure 85 x 35 x 33 inches. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Reinvest a tad of today’s savings on Amazon’s 133-piece Felt Furniture Pad Set at $3 Prime shipped. This kit will help prevent the feet of your new sofa from scuffing up your floor when shifting it into the perfect position. You’ll also stand to benefit from dampened noise levels when furniture is moved around. More than 1,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Kick back and let an ECOVACS smartphone-controlled robot vacuum clean the floor at $100. You can also organize your garage with a NewAge Pro Wall Mounted Shelf at $95. And don’t forget that this retro-inspired TV stand is down to $72 alongside Techni Mobili’s Sit-to-Stand Laptop Cart at $66.50. Peruse our home goods guide to find several more notable discounts.

Poundex Bobkona Galiana Sectional Sofa features:

Tight Back and Seat Cushion

Soild wood Twist on Leg

Seat Cushion Filled with foam and inner Spring for durability and comfort

Interlocking insert to keep all pieces together

Easy assembly and tools are all included. Dimensions : Loveseat wedge: 85″ x 35″ x 33″H Sofa: 76″ x 35″ x 33″

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!