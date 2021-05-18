FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixel 5 sees first price cut of the year to $669

2021 low $669

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 5 128GB Android Smartphone for $669.01 shipped. Normally fetching $699, like you’ll pay at B&H, today’s offer is the very first price cut of the year, is the best since November, and comes within $20 of the all-time low set once before on Black Friday. Arriving as Google’s latest flagship smartphone that launched last fall, Pixel 5 delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core processor. Alongside a dual 12 and 16MP rear camera array that’s backed by Night Sight photography, you’re looking at 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to bring some extra protection into the mix without having to miss out Google’s first-party stylings. Its official Pixel 5 Fabric Case delivers a more premium cover than the average alternative and is comprised of 70% recycled materials. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage to decide if it’s right for you, unless this more affordable Spigen Rugged Armor case will do the trick at $13.

Then head on over to our Android guide for even more ways to save. Yesterday saw a series of discounts go live on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ tablets that are taking up to $130 off alongside this ongoing OnePlus 8T deal. That’s of course alongside all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

Google Pixel 5 features:

Take advantage of 5G speeds for a more entertaining, personal, and productive mobile experience with the Pixel 5 128GB 5G Smartphone from Google. With the Pixel 5, you can download content faster, smoothly play cloud-based gaming with Stadia, and more. For example, the Pixel 5 can act as a mobile hotspot, providing a 5G internet connection to another mobile phone or laptop. When video chatting via Google Duo, conversations are more natural and you gain the ability to share your screen so everyone can enjoy the same videos and websites.

