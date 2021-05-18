Chefman’s XL 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer can feed the whole family for $80 shipped (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Chefman XL Digital Air Fryer for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, this model tends to fetch closer to $100 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Featuring a nice stainless steel exterior that will look great on the countertop, it sports four simple preset meal functions for fries, chicken, meat, and fish at the push of a button. An extra-large 8-quart frying basket and frying tray can support an entire family in one go and can get thrown in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups. The 1700-watts of power and adjustable temperature settings round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the 8-quart capacity is overkill for you, cut your spending in half and scoop up the 2-quart Chefman TurboFry. It carries stellar ratings from over 8,400 Amazon customers and makes for a great little side dish maker. It’s not nearly as big, but it will be a handy tool to have in the cupboard when it’s time for that golden crispy texture without all of the oil.

Prefer to make your side dishes on the grill this summer? We spotted some great deals on Cuisinart Cast Iron grilling woks and griddle pans this morning, not to mention Etekcity’s highly-rated Dual Smart Outdoor Plug. Just be sure to check out the ongoing offers on Weber’s Charcoal Kettle Grill and everything else you’ll find in our home goods guide including blenders, wine accessories, furniture upgrades, coffee solutions, and much more.

More on the Chefman XL Digital Air Fryer:

EASY COOKING: Cooking meals for the family has never been this easy. Four presets make it simple to serve French fries, chicken, meat, and fish at the push of a button, and adjust both the time and temperature easily with the simple touch control. The digital display makes it easy to monitor cook times and ensures evenly fried foods with the LED sake reminder.

EASY CLEANING: The 8-quart non-stick basket and flat frying tray are both top rack dishwasher safe, making clean-up easier than ever. Never worry about messy frying ever again, achieve perfect, crispy results with none of the mess from grease.

