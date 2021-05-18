FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cuisinart Cast Iron Grilling Woks and Griddle Pans up to 27% off at Amazon from $20

Amazon is now offering the 10-inch Cuisinart Pre-seasoned Cast Iron Grilling Wok for $21.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is a 27% discount, the lowest total we can find, and within about $2 of the Amazon all-time low. Perfect timing for summer cookouts, this pre-seasoned cast iron wok provides a non-stick, easy to clean surface that is great for side dishes on the grill. It “retains heat and seals in moisture and flavor” for everything from grilled veggies and stir fry to seafood, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You’ll also find the the similar Cuisinart Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle Pan marked down to $19.98 Prime shipped right now. That’s 20% off the going rate and within cents of the all-time low. This one also carries solid ratings and includes much of the same feature set, just in a flat, griddle-like form factor. 

Be sure to check out some of the affordable grill cleaning solutions on Amazon to make use of your savings, then dive into this deal on Weber’s massive Ranch Charcoal Kettle Grill and check out Cuisinart’s new foldable model. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more including Cuisinart’s high-end 8-cup pour-over coffee brewer, this Vitamix blender at $160 off, and the Amazon best-selling Rabbit Wine Bottle Stoppers, just to name a few. 

More on the Cuisinart Pre-seasoned Cast Iron Grilling Wok:

  • PRE-SEASONED: Pre-seasoned cast iron creates a non-stick surface so you can get grilling right away and provides an easy cleanup! For best results over time, continue to season with vegetable oil.
  • VERSATILITY COOKING: 10-inch cast-iron cooking surface retains heat and seals in moisture and flavor. Enjoy cooking all types of meals, from roasted vegetables, stir fry, seafood, and more!
  • COOK IN DELICIOUS JUICES: The shape of the wok allows you to keep cooking in the sauces and juices, creating an overall savory experience with every bite.

