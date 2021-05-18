This vibrant sofa ships to your door for $439.50 from Amazon (Save $110)

Amazon is offering the Divano Roma Classic Sofa for $439.51 shipped. That’s $110 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new sofa with a vibrant colorway, look no further. This Divano Roma offering features a lively blue exterior with “premium velvet upholstery,” overstuffed arms, and back rests. Once assembled this unit spans 84 x 33 x 29 inches. Seat cushions are removable, allowing you to refresh the padding if the need arises at some point down the road. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of Amazon shoppers.

Today’s savings will go a long way when you reinvest a bit of it back into a can of Scotchgard at $10 Prime shipped. Spraying this onto your new sofa will prevent stains from setting in. After it’s been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in. Scotchguard is odorless and dries clear, leaving you with a slew of benefits and virtually no downside.

We’re only getting started. Other home upgrades worthy of your consideration include these desks priced from $30, a spacious and stylish sectional sofa for $651 shipped, and this retro-inspired TV stand at $72. And if you’d like to refresh the look of your kitchen or bathroom, be sure to peek at Amazon’s Moen sale from $2.50.

Divano Roma Classic Sofa features:

Dimensions: 84″W x 33″W x 29″H inches – Seat Depth: 22″ – Seat Width: 62″ – Back Rest: 13″ inches

Premium velvet upholstery with overstuffed arms and back rests for comfort, tufted plush arm rests

Removable seat cushions with velcro attached to avoid sliding, Victorian style wooden legs

Ultra soft and comfortable chesterfield style large sofa with tufted design for that classic and sophisticated look

