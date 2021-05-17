Amazon refreshes your home office with desks as low as $30 shipped (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Sauder North Avenue Desk for $49.20 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you’re in need of a desk but don’t want to break the bank, this is a solution that’s certainly worth considering. It offers a compact design that’s ready to accommodate either a laptop or desktop and features a simplistic design should blend well in most spaces. Assembly should be a straight forward endeavor and once set up this unit spans 18.5 x 28 x 41.5 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted desks priced as low as $30.

More desks on sale:

If you work from a laptop, you may want to also cash in on Dell’s Pro Slim Backpack at $22.50 or one of these other bags at up to 52% off. Also, you can keep the home upgrades coming, with this stylish sectional sofa for $651 shipped in addition to a retro-inspired TV stand at $72. Finally, be sure to check out this 158-piece tool kit for $37 or consider a Bostitch air compressor combo kit at $190.

Sauder North Avenue Desk features:

Spacious work area

Two lower shelves for storage

Finished on all sides for versatile placement

Durable, black metal frame

Charter Oak finish

