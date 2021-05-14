This retro-inspired TV stand just fell to $72 shipped (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the VASAGLE Retro TV Stand for $71.81 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked since February. Shake up the look of your living room with this stylish and sturdy TV stand. It sports a retro-inspired design that’s paired with “an eclectic modern tone” that’s ready to transform your space. The unit is ready to uphold 110 pounds of weight and spans 43.4 x 15.8 x 19.5 inches. With over 1,600 reviews left so far, the dust has settled at a respectable 4.6/5 star rating.

Embrace an even sleeker appearance by putting your TV on your wall. This step is likely to further improve the look and today’s savings will almost entirely cover Hangman’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount at $22. Having used this offering at home for over a year now, I can heartily recommend it. I’m not the only one either, with nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers having left an average 4.8/5 star rating.

The deals are far from over. Right now you can snag some extra storage space with ClosetMaid’s Pantry Cabinet for $109. And if you’d like to work from a laptop in any room, check out Techni Mobili’s Sit-to-Stand Laptop Cart at $66.50. Other notable discounts include Amazon’s sleek LED lamp at $19.50 Prime shipped alongside a Moen bathroom/kitchen sale from $2.50.

VASAGLE Retro TV Stand features:

Go from a bland room to one with unforgettable style when you grab this spacious TV console by VASAGLE. With two shelves and 2 unique, push-to-open doors, there’s plenty of room for your books, photos, decorations, and other items. The thick particleboard and corner braces on the back create a stable and durable structure capable of supporting up to 110 lb. The combination of retro and vintage design gives off a classic look great for any room looking for a new, mid-century feel.

