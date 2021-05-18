LG’s UltraGear gaming monitors are now up to $244 off starting at $217

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of LG UltraGear gaming monitors headlined by the 27-inch 1440p model at $399.99. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $499, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings, beats our previous mention by $19, and marks a new all-time low. LG’s UltraGear monitor delivers a notable battlestation upgrade with a 1440p panel alongside 144Hz refresh rate. Alongside 1ms motion blur reduction, there’s also HDR support and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. Its 99% coverage of the sRGB color space makes this suitable for creative tasks throughout the day, as well, and you’ll also find two HDMI ports as well as a DisplayPort input to round out the package. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $217.

Other notable LG UltraGear monitor deals:

Now that the monitor is taken care of, complete your battlestation upgrade with all of the price cuts live in our PC gaming guide. We just saw a pair of discounts go live on Logitech’s popular MX Master 3 and MX Keys offerings at $80 alongside the brand’s more gaming-focused G PRO Mechanical Keyboard for $100.

LG 27-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor features:

Delivering ultra-performance for serious gamers with an immersive 27 inch (QHD – 2560 x 1440) Gaming monitor with Nano IPS, a 1Msresponse time and a 144Hz refresh rate. Plus it’s G-SYNC compatible so you never miss a frame of the action. World’s first Nano IPS with 1MS response time.

