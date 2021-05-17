FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech’s tournament-ready G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard returns to low of $100

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsLogitech
Save $20 $100

Amazon is now offering Logitech’s G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. We’ve been seeing it go for around $120 since the start of the year, and this latest discount brings it back to the all-time low price. Built for tournament-ready gameplay, this tenkeyless design is centered on ultra-responsive tactile GX blue switches. You’ll find full RGB customization on every key, plus 12 programmable macro keys for easy domination outside the tournament setting. That’s rounded out by three angle options to relieve wrist strain, as well as USB passthrough and microUSB connectivity. Rated 4.75 stars from over 1,100 gamers. See below for more.

Searching on the more budget-friendly side of things, Redragon also offers a professional-grade 60% gaming keyboard for $49 shipped. Redragon’s Cherry MX Blue switches offer a similar resistance and durability to Logitech’s offering, and still offers 18 RGB backlighting modes for less than half what our lead would cost you. The compact design is great for tournaments, or anybody working around budgeted-space. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 3,00 customers.

ViewSonic is also seeing discounts on its 144Hz QHD curved gaming monitor, complete with 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium for $190. To make sure your internet connection isn’t slowing down your new gear, TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 router offers 1.5Gb/s speeds at a new low of $60. And for even more fresh discounts on the gaming world’s hottest tech, check out our best PC deals guide for all the latest and greatest.

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Built for pros from the bottom up. A compact tenkeyless design frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Pro-grade Clicky switches give you an audible feedback bump. Programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory lets you customize and store a lighting pattern for tournaments. A detachable cable makes for easy transportation. Play to Win.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Logitech

About the Author

Garmin vivomove Luxe has dual displays only visible whe...
ViewSonic’s 1440p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor plu...
Amazon is shipping this spacious and stylish sectional ...
Amazon offers up to 50% off wide range of Ray-Ban and O...
TP-Link’s latest Kasa Smart Plug Minis see new lo...
Amazon best-selling Rabbit silicone and steel Wine Bott...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear...
HORI Switch Split Pad Pro with assignable triggers hits...
Show More Comments

Related

ROCCAT’s all-new Vulcan Pro keyboard features optical-tactile switches for a unique experience

Learn More

Latest HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless Keyboard embraces noise

Learn More
Review

Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT Review: Full-featured affordable gaming keyboard [Video]

Learn More

ROCCAT’s Magma gaming keyboard features a semi-translucent RGB top at $60, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Tackle lawn tasks with SKIL’s PWR CORE 40V Brushless Electric Mower at $279, more

Learn More
52% off

Dell Pro Slim Backpack falls to $22.50 alongside Samsonite and other bags (Up to 52% off)

From $22 Learn More
66% off

MyProtein now up to 66% off: 40-servings Clear Whey Protein Isolate $20 (Reg. $60), more

$20 Learn More
Today only

Home Depot takes up to 40% off touchscreen smart locks, fingerprint deadbolts, and more

40% off Learn More