Logitech’s tournament-ready G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard returns to low of $100

Amazon is now offering Logitech’s G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. We’ve been seeing it go for around $120 since the start of the year, and this latest discount brings it back to the all-time low price. Built for tournament-ready gameplay, this tenkeyless design is centered on ultra-responsive tactile GX blue switches. You’ll find full RGB customization on every key, plus 12 programmable macro keys for easy domination outside the tournament setting. That’s rounded out by three angle options to relieve wrist strain, as well as USB passthrough and microUSB connectivity. Rated 4.75 stars from over 1,100 gamers. See below for more.

Searching on the more budget-friendly side of things, Redragon also offers a professional-grade 60% gaming keyboard for $49 shipped. Redragon’s Cherry MX Blue switches offer a similar resistance and durability to Logitech’s offering, and still offers 18 RGB backlighting modes for less than half what our lead would cost you. The compact design is great for tournaments, or anybody working around budgeted-space. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 3,00 customers.

ViewSonic is also seeing discounts on its 144Hz QHD curved gaming monitor, complete with 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium for $190. To make sure your internet connection isn’t slowing down your new gear, TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 router offers 1.5Gb/s speeds at a new low of $60. And for even more fresh discounts on the gaming world’s hottest tech, check out our best PC deals guide for all the latest and greatest.

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Built for pros from the bottom up. A compact tenkeyless design frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Pro-grade Clicky switches give you an audible feedback bump. Programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory lets you customize and store a lighting pattern for tournaments. A detachable cable makes for easy transportation. Play to Win.

