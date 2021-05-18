Logitech’s MX Master 3 and MX Keys upgrade your office setup at 20% off, now $80 each

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $79.99 shipped with the code 59071 at checkout. For comparison, it fetches $100 at Amazon, and today’s deal is a match for our last mention. Logitech’s MX Master 3 is perfect for your at-home office setup. With USB-C, an “infinite scroll wheel”, and the side-scroll wheel, this unique mouse is perfect for a multitude of tasks. Logitech also built a gesture pad into its latest MX Master 3 that can really help to up your productivity when working on projects in multiple programs. I’ve used the MX Master lineup since it launched and absolutely love it. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Ready to learn more? Our hands-on review is a must-read for you then. Head below for more deals.

We’re also seeing the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $79.99 shipped with the code 59071 at checkout. If you don’t mind buying three or more accessories at one time, you could score the MX Keys for $60 in Verizon’s latest sale. Also down at least 20%, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced brings about another upgrade to your home office. With a wireless design to compliment your new MX Master 3, this keyboard helps keep your desk cord-free. The aluminum frame offers a premium feel and the backlit keys with Logitech’s FLOW functionality deliver a seamless experience when utilizing two computers at one time. Rated 4.8/5 stars, and we loved it in our hands-on review.

If you’ve been wanting to get into doing gaming videos, then both deals above pair well with the AVerMedia Live Mini. This can handle capturing console gameplay and you can use the mouse and keyboard on sale above to make editing the videos a breeze. The AVerMedia Live Mini captures 1080p at 60FPS, which is perfect for gaming content on YouTube or Twitch. It’s on sale right now for $75, as well, which is down from its $100 or more normal going rate.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

