Nomad is expanding its collection of Apple Watch straps with a new and utterly unique style. Entering with a minimalist design and the brand’s usual quality, the new Nomad Lunar Sport Strap stands out from the rest of its offerings, as well as Apple’s own collection of first-party bands. Now available for purchase, you can head below for a closer look and all of the details on the recent release.

Nomad debuts new Lunar Sport Strap

The latest Apple Watch offering from Nomad arrives as a new Lunar colorway to its popular Sport Strap. Complete with a unique notched design, it is as ideal for swapping in for workouts as it is stylish. Differing from many of Nomad’s most popular Apple Watch bands, the new Lunar Sport Strap trades out the leather build for FKM materials. The flexible material should be every bit as premium as the official silicone bands, but with some added ruggedness that allows the strap to repel sweat through workouts.

Everything is complete in a new Lunar gray colorway, which looks quite slick when paired with one of the darker Apple Watch styles. Nomad also covers the entire band in a subtle microtexture that gives it a stain finish.

The Nomad Lunar Sport Strap’s unique band design also pairs with a new pin and tuck closure system that’s quite similar to the official Apple Watch styles, but with a bit of a twist. The built-in aluminum pin latches into the adjoining part of the strap to secure in place and complements the rest of the strap’s aesthetic. Nomad also notes that the new enclosure system ensures that the band will stay firmly in place during workouts, as well.

Now available for purchase

Nomad’s latest addition to its stable of Apple products enters with a $49.95 price tag. The Rugged Strap is now available from the brand’s official online site and comes in both 44/42mm and 40/38mm versions, depending on which Apple Watch you’re rocking.

9to5Toys’ Take

Clocking in at the same price as Apple’s official Watch bands, the latest offering from Nomad has plenty of competition from the array of first-party styles. But there’s really nothing like this from Apple, as Nomad has crafted a novel and completely unique look with its new Lunar Sport Strap. And if its previous releases are anything to go off of, you can expect the same quality from its latest addition to the collection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!