Stream/record gameplay at 60FPS, AVerMedia’s Live Mini now $75 via Amazon (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is now offering the external AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and sometimes going for as much as $130 at Amazon, today’s price drop is within $5 of the all-time low and the best price we can find. Alongside simple plug and play connectivity with your PC, this handy device allows for zero-lag pass-through of “uncompressed video straight on the monitor” all while recording and streaming your gameplay in full HD at 60 frames per second. Its software pack also provides “multi-stream, rich overlays, Chroma key, and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just make sure your HDMI cable stock is ready to support your new streaming setup. If you’re going to need some longer cables or just want to ensure you’re ready to go on day one, take a look at the Amazon Basics CL3 Rated High-Speed 4K HDMI Cables. They range from 3 feet all the way up to 50 feet to support a wide range of setups with options starting from around $6.50 Prime shipped.

Go dive into all of today’s best game deals then head over yo our PC gaming hub for additional offers. There you’ll find deals on Logitech’s tournament-ready G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, details on the Framework DIY modular laptop as well as the HTC Vive Pro 2 with 5K resolution.

More on the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card:

Full HD 1080P video Recording: stream and record all your content in full HD at 60 FPS.

Zero-lag pass-through video: enjoy playing uncompressed video straight on the PC monitor with No latency.

Plug-and-play functionality: offers convenience, Just plug it to your PC, and it’s ready to record and stream.

H.264 hardware encoder: with hardware encoding, this device takes load without putting any load on to your CPU.

