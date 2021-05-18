FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, Untitled Goose Game $12, more

-
Apps GamesMicrosoftStudio MDHR
25% off $15

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Cuphead on Xbox $14.99. That’s 25% off the regular $20 price tag and the lowest total we can find. This one is still listed at $20 on Switch and PlayStation. Players take on the role of Cuphead or Mugman (single player or local co-op) as they attempt to pay back their debt to the devil. Amazing 1930s-style visuals, tough boss battles, and some light run n’ gun platforming stages make this one about as challenging as it is gorgeous. “Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era: traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Untitled Goose Game, Crysis Remastered, The Wonderful 101 Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Bundle, the ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order

Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

