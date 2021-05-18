Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, Untitled Goose Game $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Cuphead on Xbox $14.99. That’s 25% off the regular $20 price tag and the lowest total we can find. This one is still listed at $20 on Switch and PlayStation. Players take on the role of Cuphead or Mugman (single player or local co-op) as they attempt to pay back their debt to the devil. Amazing 1930s-style visuals, tough boss battles, and some light run n’ gun platforming stages make this one about as challenging as it is gorgeous. “Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era: traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Untitled Goose Game, Crysis Remastered, The Wonderful 101 Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Bundle, the ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
Today’s best game deals:
- Untitled Goose Game Xbox $12 (Reg. $20)
- Crysis Remastered Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Castle Crashers Remastered Xbox $9 (Reg. $15)
- Stardew Valley Xbox $10 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle Xbox $64 (Reg. $160)
- Incl. Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins
- ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale: Save up to 75%
- Focus Home Interactive Xbox Publisher Sale:Save up to 80%
- Persona 5 Strikers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered Edition $25 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Plants Vs Zombies Neighborville Complete $25 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack $15 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive $50 (Reg. $75 at Amazon)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack FREE
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
