Smith & Wesson’s 14-in-1 Multi-Tool falls to 1+ year low of $13.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson 14-in-1 Multi-Tool for $13.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This handy multi-tool is comprised of 2Cr13 stainless steel and only spans 4.2 inches when closed. It’s bundled with a nylon sheath to make it an easy everyday carry. Every tool is spring-loaded to make opening a cinch. Buyers will garner needle nose pliers, a wire cutter, Philips screwdriver, can opener, ruler, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, you can drastically reduce spending by grabbing Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife at $8 Prime shipped. While it’s only function is a knife, it’s bound to come in handy around the house, when opening packages, and more. Nearly 7,000 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And that’s not all. Earlier today we spotted two magnetic LED lanterns at $7.50 each in addition to Amazon’s #1 best-selling 7.5-inch flat pry bar at under $6 Prime shipped. And if your hand tools are showing their age, check out this 158-piece kit at $37. Finally, be sure to peek at DEWALT’s ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless Combo Kit for $159.

Smith & Wesson 14-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

6.5 inch (16.5 cm) overall length with a closed length of 4.2 inches (10.7 cm) and a weight of 8.6 ounces

Tool is made of reliable 2Cr13 S.S.

Quick and easy access with the convenient black, nylon sheath making it ideal for everyday use

All tools are spring loaded allowing for a fast opening and solid lock when in use

