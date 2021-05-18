FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smith & Wesson’s 14-in-1 Multi-Tool falls to 1+ year low of $13.50 Prime shipped

-
1-year low $13.50

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson 14-in-1 Multi-Tool for $13.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This handy multi-tool is comprised of 2Cr13 stainless steel and only spans 4.2 inches when closed. It’s bundled with a nylon sheath to make it an easy everyday carry. Every tool is spring-loaded to make opening a cinch. Buyers will garner needle nose pliers, a wire cutter, Philips screwdriver, can opener, ruler, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, you can drastically reduce spending by grabbing Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife at $8 Prime shipped. While it’s only function is a knife, it’s bound to come in handy around the house, when opening packages, and more. Nearly 7,000 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And that’s not all. Earlier today we spotted two magnetic LED lanterns at $7.50 each in addition to Amazon’s #1 best-selling 7.5-inch flat pry bar at under $6 Prime shipped. And if your hand tools are showing their age, check out this 158-piece kit at $37. Finally, be sure to peek at DEWALT’s ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless Combo Kit for $159.

Smith & Wesson 14-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

  • 6.5 inch (16.5 cm) overall length with a closed length of 4.2 inches (10.7 cm) and a weight of 8.6 ounces
  • Tool is made of reliable 2Cr13 S.S.
  • Quick and easy access with the convenient black, nylon sheath making it ideal for everyday use
  • All tools are spring loaded allowing for a fast opening and solid lock when in use

